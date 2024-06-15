Queen's Club 2024: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | Cinch Championships

With the grass court swing in full flow, the action will head to London next for the 2024 Cinch Championships. The ATP 500 event is set to take place from June 17-23 and is one of the five tournaments being held across the ATP and WTA tours next week in the lead-up to the Wimbledon Championships.

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz is all set to lead the line again as he begins his bid to achieve the Queens-Wimbledon double for a second straight year running. He is coming off a record-breaking week at the French Open where he became the youngest man in the open era to win Grand Slam titles on all three surfaces courtesy of his five-set epic against Alexander Zverev, sealing a 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 win in 4 hours and 19 minutes.

World No. 10 Grigor Dimitrov is set to join the Spaniard in his quest for the title at Cinch Championships. The 33-year-old veteran has had a spectacular season so far, having reached the finals in Brisbane, Marseille, and Monte Carlo so far this year. He coming off a successful quarterfinal run in the French capital, eventually succumbing to the brilliance of Jannik Sinner in straight sets.

New World No. 9 and last year's runner-up Alex de Minaur will also be in the mix. He's had a pretty impressive 2024 too, picking up the title in Mexico, and reaching the finals in Rotterdam.

A trio of Americans in the form of Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, and Ben Shelton are also set to star at the Cinch Championships. All of them have successfully lifted titles this year and will be eager to add to the collection.

Holger Rune and Ugo Humbert are set to round off the top eight seeds. British stars in action include Cam Norrie and Jack Draper, while some of the other Americans in the fray are Frances Tiafoe and Sebastion Korda.

Former World No. 3 Milos Raonic is set to feature through his protected ranking. The list of wildcards hasn't been revealed yet, however.

Cinch Championships 2024 channel and live streaming details

Grigor Dimitrov enters the 2024 Cinch Championships as the second seed

Here's the list of channels and websites that will broadcast the men's action from the 2024 Cinch Championships:

United States - Tennis Channel

UK and Ireland - Sky UK, Amazon Prime, & BBC

Canada - TSN

Australia - beIN Sports Australia

India - TennisTV

France - Eurosport

Germany, Austria, Switzerlan, Luxembourg, and Liechtenstein - Sky Deutschland

Poland - Polsat

Portugal - Sport TV Portugal

Belgium - Telenet (Play Sports)

Belgium and Luxembourg - BeTV

Bulgaria - A1 Max Sport

Denmark - TV2 Denmark

Cyprus - CYTA

Greece - OTE

Malta - GO Sports TSN

Netherlands - Ziggo Sport

Czech Republic and Slovakia - Digisport

Italy - Sky Italia

Norway - TV2 Norway

Romania - RCS & RDS (Digisport)

Spain - Telefonica / Movistar

Sweden - FinlandTV4 AB

Turkey - S Sport Turkey

Hungary - Network 4

Israel - Charlton Israel

China - CCTV

Japan - Gaora Sports Channel & WOWOW

South Korea - Eclat

Hong Kong - PCCW

Africa - Supersport Africa

New Zealand - Tennis TV

Asia - 1Sony / MSM

Africa - beIN SPORTS Middle East

Latin America - ESPN International Latam

Eastern Europe - Setanta Stans