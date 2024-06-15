Queen's Club 2024: Men's singles draw, schedule, players, prize money and more | Cinch Championships

Cinch Championships 2024 will start on June 17 and we are in for an exciting week of action in London. Carlos Alcaraz won last year's tournament after beating Alex de Minaur in the final and he will be a heavy favorite heading into this year's edition.

However, the likes of De Minaur, Grigor Dimitrov and Taylor Fritz are all capable of having good runs in the tournament and maybe even going all the way if they are at their best.

What is the Cinch Championships?

The Cinch Championships is a grass-court event that takes place in London. The inaugural edition of the tournament took place in 1881, with Frederick L. Rawson being the champion after defeating George S. Murray-Hill in the final.

Andy Murray is the most successful champion in the history of the Queen's Club event, with five titles to his name. The likes of Pete Sampras, Andy Roddick, Jimmy Connors and John McEnroe are among the ther big names who have triumphed in the tournament.

Venue

The Queen's Club in London is the venue for the Cinch Championships.

Draw and Players

Carlos Alcaraz is the top seed and defending champion at Queen's Club. The Spaniard will be heavily favored to defend his title after his victorious run at the French Open. The Spaniard will not have an easy start as he will take on Francisco Cerundolo in the first round.

Last year's runner-up and second seed Alex de Minaur has been in very good form lately and he will be among the title contenders as well. The Aussie takes on Lorenzo Musetti in the opening round.

Third seed Grigor Dimitrov is another player to watch out for in London, and he will lock horns with Adrian Mannarino. Fourth seed Taylor Fritz will face a qualifier while fifth seed Tommy Paul will face Sebastian Baez. The likes of Holger Rune, Ben Shelton and Ugo Humbert are among the seeded players and they are each capable of having a good run at the Cinch Championships.

Schedule

The main draw of the ATP 500 event will commence on Monday, June 17. The quarterfinals will take place on Friday, June 21, while the semifinals are slated for Saturday, June 22. The singles and doubles finals are set to take place on Sunday, June 23.

Prize Money breakdown

The total prize pool for the Cinch Championships is €2,411,390 and the men's singles champion will win €421,790. Here is the full prize money breakdown for the ATP 500 event that will be held at the Queen's Club:

Round Prize Money Ranking Points Champion €421,790 500 Final €226,945 300 Semifinals €120,960 220 Quarterfinals €61,880 100 Second round €32,990 50 First round €17,595 0

Where to watch Cinch Championships

Viewers from the following countries can watch the ATP 500 event on the respective channels and sites:

USA: American viewers can watch the tournament live on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the United Kingdom can follow the live action in London Sky Sports.

Canada: Canadian viewers can watch the proceedings in the ATP 500 event on TSN.

Germany: Local viewers can view the matches at the Terra Wortmann Open live on Sky Deutschland.

