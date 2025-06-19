Queen's Club 2025: Jack Draper vs Brandon Nakashima preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick | HSBC Championships

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Jack Draper vs Brandon Nakashima

Date: June 20, 2025

Tournament: HSBC Championships 2025

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Queen's Club, London, United Kingdom

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: €2,522,220

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - BBC/Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN+

Jack Draper vs Brandon Nakashima preview

World No. 6 Draper retrieves a ball | Image Source: Getty

Second-seeded Jack Draper will face USA's Brandon Nakashima in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Queen's Club Championships on Friday (June 20).

Draper has been in fine form at Queen's Club this week. After needing just one hour and 19 minutes to dismantle Jenson Brooksby 6-3, 6-1 in the first round, the Brit showed immense mental strength in his next match against World No. 21 Alexei Popyrin. The World No. 6 came from a set down and overcame a mini-break deficit in the deciding set tiebreaker before eventually winning 3-6, 6-2, 7-6(5) in just over two hours.

The 23-year-old will be eager to record his career-best result at the ATP 500 tournament, having previously fallen at the last-eight hurdle in 2021 and 2024. His next opponent will be the formidable Nakashima, who has won 19 of his 35 tour-level outings this year. The World No. 32 has reached back-to-back quarterfinals at Stuttgart and Queen's Club.

Jack Draper vs Brandon Nakashima head-to-head

Draper is tied 1-1 with Nakashima in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour.

Jack Draper vs Brandon Nakashima odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Brandon Nakashima +320 -1.5 (+550) Over 21.5 (-175) Jack Draper -450 +1.5 (-1400) Under 21.5 (+120)

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Brandon Nakashima looks on at Queen's Club | Image Source: Getty

Draper thundered down 14 aces and won 81% of his first-serve points against Popyrin in their Round-of-16 encounter in what was a testament to how much the Brit's game suits the fast grass at Queen's Club. The second seed has also improved his backhand a lot in 2025, making him an all-round force from the baseline.

Nakashima doesn't nearly have his higher-ranked opponent's firepower from the back of the court. However, the American makes up for it with his steady shotmaking, with his backhand being the biggest weapon in his arsenal and likely to match up well against Draper's lefty forehand.

The keys to winning this sharp-edged match-up for both players will be to monopolize cross-court rallies and keep the unforced errors on the down low. Although the World No. 32 is on an inspired run lately, he is likely to get overpowered by the World No. 6 on Friday.

Pick: Draper to win in straight sets.

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More