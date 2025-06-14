Queen's Club 2025: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown and more | HSBC Championships

After playing host to the women, the HSBC Championships 2025 at Queen's Club will welcome the men. The tournament will take place from June 16-22. Carlos Alcaraz leads the draw as the top seed. He recently defended his French Open title, even saving three championship points against Jannik Sinner in the final.

Defending champion Tommy Paul isn't in the mix. He sustained an injury during his French Open campaign, thus forcing him to forego his title defense at Queen's Club. There are still quite a few notable names in the draw, though World No. 1 Sinner is in Halle this week where he's the defending champion.

As the grass swing intensifies, here's everything to know about this year's edition of the HSBC Championships at Queen's Club:

What is the HSBC Championships?

The tournament at Queen's Club is one of the oldest on the tennis circuit. HSBC took over the mantle of title sponsor starting from this year, thus receiving the naming rights to the tournament. It is an outdoor grass court tournament, with a 32-player draw as of now and is usually held in the lead-up to Wimbledon.

It started off as the London Athletic Club Open Tournament in 1881 and was initially held in Stamford Bridge, Fulham. It moved to its current venue at Queen's Club in 1890. The tournament has been held every since its inception except during the two world wars. It was also put on hold between 1974 to 1976, and the pandemic also led to its cancellation in 2020.

The tournament was classified as an ATP 250 event from 1990 to 2014. It got upgraded to an ATP 500 status from 2015. Andy Murray holds the record for most titles here with five. The Center Court at the tournament was named after him in 2025 to honor his achievements.

Venue

The HSBC Championships will be held at Queen's Club in London, United Kingdom.

Draw and Players

Jack Draper at the HSBC Championships 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz and fourth seed Holger Rune headline the top half of the HSBC Championships draw. The former will begin his campaign against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, while the latter will face Matteo Arnaldi in his opener.

Alcaraz could run into sixth seed Ben Shelton in the quarterfinals, while Rune could meet eighth seed Jakub Mensik at the same stage. Reilly Opelka, Cameron Norrie and Gael Monfils are some of the other big names in this half of the draw.

Second seed Jack Draper and third seed Taylor Fritz lead the bottom half of the draw. The Brit will begin his quest for a title against Jenson Brooksby. The American will take on a qualifier. Fifth seed Alex de Minaur and seventh seed Frances Tiafoe are also in this half. Dan Evans, Gabriel Diallo and Alexei Popyrin are a few of the other notable names in this part of the draw.

The men's singles draw can be found here.

Schedule

The qualifying rounds will conclude on Sunday, June 15. Main draw action will get underway from Monday, June 16. The second round will wrap up on Thursday, June 19.

The quarterfinals will be contested on Friday, June 20, followed by the semifinals on Saturday, June 21. The singles final will be held on Sunday, June 22 at 2:00 p.m. local time, followed by the doubles final.

Prize Money and Ranking Points

The total prize money for the HSBC Championships 2025 stands at €2,522,220. The winner will receive €471,755 along with 500 ranking points. Here's a complete breakdown of the ranking points and prize money:

Round Ranking Points (Singles) Ranking Points (Doubles) Prize Money (Singles) Prize Money (Doubles, per team) Champion 500 500 €471,755 €154,930 Runner-up 330 300 €253,790 €82,620 Semifinalist 200 100 €135,255 €41,800 Quarterfinalist 100 90 €69,100 €20,910 Second Round (Round of 16) 50 0 €36,885 €10,820 First Round (Round of 32) 0 - €19,670 -

HSBC Championships 2025: Where to Watch

Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to keep up with the matches at Queen's Club:

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, Tennis Channel

Canada - TSN+

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches click here.

