Queen's Club 2025 Prize Money Breakdown: How much did champion Carlos Alcaraz and runner-up Jiri Lehecka earn?

Carlos Alcaraz made a strong start to his grasscourt season by winning the 2025 Queen’s Club Championships. He cruised past Jiri Lehecka 7-5, 6-7(5), 6-2 in the final on Sunday, June 22, to win his first title since successfully defending his French Open crown last month.

Alcaraz's victory at Queen's earned him a hefty $538,011, while Lehecka took home $289,434. Second seed Jack Draper and unseeded Roberto Bautista Agut received $154,251 each after being eliminated in the semifinals.

Fourth seed Holger Rune, Brandon Nakashima, Jacob Fearnley, and lucky loser Arthur Rinderknech each got $78,805 for reaching the quarterfinals.

Players eliminated in the second round of the Queen's Club Championships–including eighth seed Jakub Mensik, Reilly Opelka, Jaume Munar, Mackenzie McDonald, Dan Evans, Corentin Moutet, Gabriel Diallo, and Alexei Popyrin--each took home $42,065.

Third seed Taylor Fritz, fifth seed Alex de Minaur, sixth seed Ben Shelton, seventh seed Frances Tiafoe, Adam Walton, Jordan Thompson, Camilo Ugo Carabelli, Christopher O'Connell, Gael Monfils, Nuno Borges, Cameron Norrie, Billy Harris, Alex Bolt, Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, Aleksandar Vukic, and Jenson Brooksby each bagged $22,433 for an opening-round finish.

Players who lost in the second round of qualifying earned $11,496, while those who exited in the first round received $6,449.

