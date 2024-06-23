Queen's Club Prize Money Breakdown: How much did 2024 winner Tommy Paul and runner-up Lorenzo Musetti earn? | Cinch Championships

Tommy Paul secured his second title of 2024 and third trophy overall at Queen's Club, defeating Italy's Lorenzo Musetti 6-1, 7-6(8) in the final on Sunday (June 23). The American won his first title of the season at the Dallas Open in February by coming out on top against compatriot Marcos Giron.

Paul's victory at the Cinch Championships will earn him impressive prize money of $455,723, while Musetti will take home a substantial $245,203 for reaching the title bout. Sebastian Korda and Jordan Thompson, who were eliminated in the semifinals, will each receive $130,691.

Fourth seed Taylor Fritz, Billy Harris, Jack Draper, and Rinky Hijikata will each take home $66,772 for their quarterfinal finishes at Queen's.

Meanwhile, those who were eliminated in the second round—defending champion and top seed Carlos Alcaraz, Milos Raonic, Andy Murray, third seed Grigor Dimitrov, Matteo Arnaldi, Brandon Nakashima, Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, and Alejandro Tabilo—will each earn $35,644.

Players who were eliminated in the opening round of the ATP 500 tournament, including Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Cameron Norrie, seventh seed Holger Rune, Frances Tiafoe, Adrian Mannarino, Mariano Navone, Alexei Popyrin, sixth seed Ben Shelton, Dan Evans, Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Francisco Cerundolo, Sebastian Baez, Karen Khachanov, eighth seed Ugo Humbert, Taro Daniel, and second seed Alex de Minaur, will each pocket $19,011.

Taylor Fritz and Karen Khachanov will face Michael Venus and Neal Skupski in Queen's Club doubles final

Taylor Fritz and Karen Khachanov pictured at the 2024 Cinch Championships

The doubles final at Queen's Club will feature America's Taylor Fritz and Russia's Karen Khachanov competing against New Zealand's Michael Venus and Great Britain's Neal Skupski on Sunday (June 23). The winning pair will receive $149,696, while the losing duo will pocket $79,845.

Third seeds Mate Pavic and Marcelo Arevalo, as well as fourth seeds Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek, were eliminated in the semifinals and each pair will take home $40,398.

Meanwhile, fifth seeds Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic, top seeds Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden, second seeds Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury, and sixth seeds Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Santiago Gonzalez will each receive $20,194.

Cameron Norrie and Jack Draper, Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler, Adrian Mannarino and Sebastian Baez, Ben Shelton and Ugo Humbert, Tomas Martin Etcheverry and Francisco Cerundolo, Julian Cash and Robert Galloway, Sebastian Korda and Alex de Minaur, and John Peers and Jordan Thompson will each earn $10,459 as they were eliminated in the opening round.