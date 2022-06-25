Querrey could be a threat to Rafa, Nadal has struggled with big servers on the grass at Wimbledon: Jan-Michael Gambill

Big-serving American Sam Querrey could be a threat to Rafael Nadal in a potential second round match-up at Wimbledon, believes former player and current tennis analyst Jan-Michael Gambill.

The American feels Querrey has all the ingredients to cause a massive upset by beating the Spaniard. Nadal faces Francisco Cerundolo in the opening round, while Querrey starts his SW19 campaign against Ricardas Berankis on Tuesday.

Gambill expressed that the Spaniard has struggled historically against big-serving players at Wimbledon and expects more of the same if he faces Querrey.

In a recent segment for the Tennis Channel, Gambill spoke about his fellow American's chances at Wimbledon.

"I like where Querrey is in the draw. I think he gets through (Ricardas) Berankis if he's playing well. Could he be a threat to Rafa? I think so. Rafa versus a big server, it has happened in the past that he's struggled with big servers on the grass at Wimbledon. So it's an interesting match-up," Gambill said.

Nadal has won five of his six contests against Querrey. Their last match was a 2019 Wimbledon quarterfinal, which the two-time champion won comfortably (7-5, 6-2, 6-2).

Former WTA No. 1 Tracy Austin, who was also part of the segment, picked two other American players who she believes can make deep runs at Wimbledon this year.

One of them is Taylor Fritz, whose recent form and a favourable draw should help him a great deal, as per Austin. The other player is 23rd seed Frances Taifoe, who is a big-match player capable of defeating World No. 5 Casper Ruud, according to the former US Open champion Austin.

"I also picked Frances Tiafoe. Most people would say, 'Why? He hasn't won a grasscourt match this year.' But I like his draw and I think when Frances is on fire on the big stage, he can get through. He has Casper Ruud, the 3rd seed, in his section and I pick him against Ruud on grass," Austin said of Tiafoe.

Gambill agreed with that sentiment and pointed out a specific feature of Tiafoe's game, his backhand, that is his strength. Additionally, he believes Fritz's recent title victory at the Eastbourne International will be a major confidence-booster for the youngster.

"He (Tiafoe) has got a good grasscourt game. The backhand is very good for grass, it's the forehand that can trouble Frances at times...But I do like his chances as well," Gambill said.

"Fritz has shown in his last match, in a final, that he's ready to go on the grass and he's gonna be solid," he added.

Fritz is in the midst of a career-best season, having already won multiple titles, including the Indian Wells Masters, where he defeated Rafael Nadal in the final.

Incredible. 5 - Taylor #Fritz is the fifth player ranked #20 or more to win an ATP final against Rafael NadalDominik Hrbaty (#54 Auckland 2004)David Nalbandian (#21 Paris 2007)Horacio Zeballos (#73 Viña del Mar 2013)Sam Querrey (#40 Acapulco 2017)Taylor Fritz (#20 #IW2022 Incredible. 5 - Taylor #Fritz is the fifth player ranked #20 or more to win an ATP final against Rafael NadalDominik Hrbaty (#54 Auckland 2004)David Nalbandian (#21 Paris 2007)Horacio Zeballos (#73 Viña del Mar 2013)Sam Querrey (#40 Acapulco 2017)Taylor Fritz (#20 #IW2022)Incredible. https://t.co/fIgvtODXE8

Rafael Nadal believes he will be competitive at Wimbledon

Previews: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Rafael Nadal exuded confidence ahead of his first tournament on grass in three years. After recent injury troubles, the Spaniard admitted that the recent treatment on his left foot has helped greatly.

Despite playing just two exhibition matches ahead of Wimbledon, Nadal is happy with his progress.

"The most important thing is that the bad moments on the court are shorter and shorter. The games have gone quite well, I have trained with demanding people. I am confident that I will be competitive," the 2nd seed said in a recent press conference.

While his potential second-round clash against Querrey has all the prospects of a great match, Nadal is expected to overcome the challenge. He could then face Marin Cilic in the 4th round before facing Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarterfinals. Matteo Berrettini and Stefanos Tsitsipas are in the same half of the draw as the 2-time champion.

The World No. 4 has lost just three matches this season and is unbeaten at the Grand Slams in 2022. Wimbledon, however, is expected to be his toughest challenge yet.

