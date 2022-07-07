Quite disappointing that the allegations levied against Nick Kyrgios was the first question the journalist chose to ask me after a 2-hour Wimbledon QF: Ajla Tomljanovic

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios was the subject of a particular question for women's tennis player Ajla Tomljanovic at her press conference. The question was related to Kyrgios and Tomljanovic's prior relationship despite the unseeded star making the quarterfinals of Wimbledon.

Ajla Tomljanovic hit back and took to Twitter to make her displeasure known about the line of questioning she received in her post-game presser. Tomljanovic spoke about how this was the first question she was asked despite just playing the quarterfinals at Wimbledon.

"Quite disappointing that after almost 2 hours of playing my quarterfinals that that was the first question the journalist chose to ask me, and never proceeded to ask anything match related. Glad to see headlines mostly about that now. Do better," Tomljanovic wrote.

Nick Kyrgios was recently brought into the spotlight after his ex-girlfriend accused him of domestic abuse, with the former World No. 13 being investigated for domestic violence.

Given Ajla Tomljanovic and Kyrgios' prior relationship, she was asked about the allegations and what her experience of being in a relationship with him was like. Tomljanovic reiterated her stance on how she's against domestic violence but said that she didn't "experience that with him."

"I'm not really aware of exactly what's been said about whatever his past relationships and the allegations. It's been a while since our relationship ended. Obviously I've always kept my relationship very private. I'm definitely against domestic violence. I hope it gets resolved. But, yeah, I haven't experienced that with him," Tomljanovic said in her presser.

Nick Kyrgios reaches SFs at Wimbledon, Ajla Tomljanovic crashes out in QFs

Day Ten: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Nick Kyrgios and Ajla Tomljanovic had contrasting days at SW19 today as Kyrgios reached the semifinals of Wimbledon while Tomljanovic suffered a a second successive loss in the quarterfinals. The Croatian-Australian lost in the last eight last year to Ashleigh Barty.

Kyrgios beat Cristian Garin in straight sets to reach his maiden Grand Slam singles semifinals. Tomljanovic, on the other hand, lost to Elena Rybakina in three sets despite winning the first set 6-4.

Ajla Tomljanovic defeated the likes of Alize Cornet and Barbora Krejčíková ahead of her showdown with Rybakina. Meanwhile, Kyrgios dispatched the likes of Filip Krajinović and Stefanos Tsitsipas in back-to-back encounters at SW19 this year.

Nick Kyrgios will now take on Rafael Nadal in the semifinals of Wimbledon this year.

