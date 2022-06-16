Rafael Nadal's Wimbledon participation is to be decided on Friday according to reports by local media.

Rafael Nadal will take a call on his participation at Wimbledon 2022 on Friday. According to local media reports, the current French Open champion trained with Martin Landaluce at the Mallorca Country Club facilities. The Spaniard is nursing a chronic foot injury and was doubtful about his participation in the upcoming Grand Slam.

🤞🤞🤞 José Manuel Amorós @AmorosCuatro Rafa Nadal ha entrenado hoy con Martín Landaluce, la joven joya del tenis español, en la instalaciones del Mallorca Country Club



In the TVE news they've just said that, while talking to the media after this morning's event in Palma, Rafa's said that on Friday an official statement will be made, but his goal is to be heading to London on Monday.

Nadal underwent “pulsed radiofrequency stimulation" last week to help ease the pain in his foot. The treatment is supposed to help his aching nerve on his foot. Nadal explained that he had numbed his foot throughout the fortnight in Roland Garros to be able to play the event.

Nadal suffers from Muller-Weiss syndrome, a rare and degenerative condition which affects the bone in the foot. It is a chronic problem and has caused major issues for Nadal since 2004.

The Spaniard underwent surgery last year to correct the issue and has undergone the radiofrequency treatment for a more permament solution. Nadal has expressed a desire to play at Wimbledon if his body allows it.

“I will be there if my body allows it. Wimbledon is a priority, the Grand Slams are a priority," Nadal said at Roland Garros when asked about Wimbledon.

Rafael Nadal hopes to compete in Wimbledon to win his third title in SW19

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer pose before their match in 2019

Rafael Nadal has collected the Australian and French Opens this year, making him the first player to reach multiple Grand Slam finals in 11 seasons. Novak Djokovic has done so in 10 seasons and Roger Federer in nine.

Ivan Lendl held the record with six seasons until the 'Big 3' ripped the record books apart and surpassed him one-by-one. While Nadal nurses his foot injury and decides on his participation at Wimbledon, a look at this record shows that he has the least number of wins at Wimbledon among all the majors. He won the title twice in 2008 and 2010.

"Everyone remembers the Wimbledon 2008 final between Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, I wish to play these kinds of matches" - Carlos Alcaraz

Nadal beat Roger Federer in an epic final in 2008. He won 6-4, 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-7(8), and 9-7 after over four hours. Nadal ended Federer's dominance at Wimbledon. Federer was aiming to win his sixth title in London and break Bjorn Borg's record. Nadal was the first 'Big 3" player to win the Channel Slam (winning the French Open and Wimbledon in the same year) twice.

This was Nadal's first SW19 title, and with this he became the third man after Rod Laver and Bjorn Borg to win the rare French Open- Wimbledon double in the same year (Channel Slam).

Nadal last played at Wimbledon in 2019. He reached the semifinals where he lost to Federer in four sets. Nadal has played two semifinals and one final since winning the title in 2010. He lost in the 2011 final to Novak Djokovic and has been on the lookout for a third Wimbledon title since and the Spaniard will look to win a third Channel Slam this year.

