Rafael Nadal will be present in the 2023 French Open final even though he had to miss the tournament, as both of the women's finalists are his fans.

Iga Swiatek and Karolina Muchova will feature in the women's singles final of the 2023 French Open on Saturday, June 10.

Both Swiatek and Muchova have been fans of Rafael Nadal, the 14-time Roland Garros champion. A photo of the Czech and the Pole with the Spaniard went viral on social media soon after the final between them was confirmed.

"2023 Roland Garros women's final: Rafan vs Rafan," reads the caption from tennis journalist Bastien Fachan on social media.

Nadal's fans were quick to react to the picture, saying things like that their favorite player is in the final even though he isn't playing.

"Rafa in the final without even playing the tournament, the RG dominance doesn’t stop," wrote a fan on Twitter.

"See when I say we will always have Paris", added another.

"Rised an entire generation of tennis players, the icon he is," reacted another.

Interestingly enough, there was a fan that highlighted that the same thing could be seen on the men's side of the draw.

"It could also be the same on the Men's side. Alcaraz vs Ruud," he wrote.

Some fans were unhappy about the angle of the tweet, saying that the focus should be on the women.

"How about not celebrating women’s success through portraying them as fans of a male figure but rather as exceptional tennis players? We get it, Rafa has fans in other players but enough is enough," a fan expressed.

ralph 🎾 @gaymsetmatch @BastienFachan @karomuchova7 @iga_swiatek how about not celebrating women’s success through portraying them as fans of a male figure but rather as exceptional tennis players? we get it, rafa has fans in other players but enough is enough @BastienFachan @karomuchova7 @iga_swiatek how about not celebrating women’s success through portraying them as fans of a male figure but rather as exceptional tennis players? we get it, rafa has fans in other players but enough is enough

Others found a way to the angle as a justification of why almost only men were featured in French Open 2023 night sessions.

"The fact that Iga's idol is an ATP player explains a lot why most of the night sessions at Roland Garros are for the ATP," a fan wrote on Twitter

Maumau123 @Maumau1267 @BastienFachan @karomuchova7 @iga_swiatek The fact that Iga's idol is an ATP player explains a lot why most of the night sessions at Roland Garros are for the ATP. @BastienFachan @karomuchova7 @iga_swiatek The fact that Iga's idol is an ATP player explains a lot why most of the night sessions at Roland Garros are for the ATP.

Here are some more reactions:

Bill Packets @BillPackets @BastienFachan @karomuchova7 @iga_swiatek rafa owes it to all tennis fans to bring back the capris for one last dance before he goes @BastienFachan @karomuchova7 @iga_swiatek rafa owes it to all tennis fans to bring back the capris for one last dance before he goes

Kyra Kyrgios @Kyra11960 @BastienFachan @karomuchova7 @iga_swiatek Nadal fans in quotes talking about Djokovic instead of celebrating their idol like Iga and Karolina do. Stay toxic. @BastienFachan @karomuchova7 @iga_swiatek Nadal fans in quotes talking about Djokovic instead of celebrating their idol like Iga and Karolina do. Stay toxic.

Rafael Nadal's picture doesn't prove lucky for Thomas Martin Etcheverry at French Open 2023

Rafael Nadal after winning his 14th Roland Garros title in 2022

Thomas Martin Etcheverry tried an interesting tactic before his French Open 2023 quarterfinal against Alexander Zverev.

The Argentine was seen warming up for his match on Wednesday when he decided to try to steal a bit of luck from Rafael Nadal. During the preparation, Etcheverry touched Rafa's picture in the Roland Garros players hallway.

giovannipelazzo @giovannipelazzo che accarezza il poster di Nadal prima di entrare in campo 🥹



Via IG Etcheverryche accarezza il poster di Nadal prima di entrare in campo 🥹Via IG @rolandgarros Etcheverry 🇦🇷 che accarezza il poster di Nadal prima di entrare in campo 🥹Via IG @rolandgarros https://t.co/spyGCFnlRJ

The 23-year-old's "trick" worked only for one set, as he lost to Zverev in the quarterfinals in four sets: 4-6, 6-3, 3-6, 4-6.

Nevertheless, because he reached the quarterfinals, Etcheverry has secured a career-high ranking as the World No. 32, passing Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and trailing Sebastian Korda by just 19 points.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here

Poll : 0 votes