"Rafa French open 2022 vibes, one foot and still gets it done"- Reilly Opelka compares hotdog eating champ Joey Chestnut's win to Rafael Nadal's triumph at Roland Garros

Reilly Opelka compared Rafael Nadal's legacy at Roland-Garros to Joey Chestnut's victory in Nathan's famous International Hot Dog Eating contest. He provided insight into the victories that both the Champions had while being diagnosed with foot injuries.

At Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating competition on Monday, Joey Chestnut paved the path to his 15th victory. He accomplished the record by consuming 63 hot dogs and buns.

The Champion appeared on crutches with his right foot in the cast and was eating despite his injury. However, when it came to a fight between his injury and his competitive spirit, the latter won out.

On that note, American tennis sensation Reilly Opelka used his Twitter account to connect Chestnut's victory with Nadal's, highlighting their respective foot injuries during victories.

"Rafa french open 2022 vibes. One foot and still gets it done, for the 15th time," Opelka wrote.

Nadal once more demonstrated that nothing can stop someone from achieving their goals if they are determined enough, not even an injury. The 36-year-old managed to win the 14th French Open and a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title despite dealing with a recurring foot injury.

The Spaniard took multiple painkillers and injections throughout the fortnight to become the oldest male champion at Roland Garros. It goes without saying that it is one of those victories that the fans will always appreciate and cherish.

Rafael Nadal eyes his first calendar Slam

Day Eight: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Rafael Nadal won the Australian Open and the French Open to win the first two Slams of the calendar Grand Slam for the first time in his career. With an excellent campaign at SW19 so far, Nadal—who hasn't won a Wimbledon title in 12 years or a grasscourt tournament in seven years—is poised to accomplish the feat.

Nevertheless, the Spaniard's SW19 campaign has not gotten off to the best of starts as his first two matches went to four sets. However, he recovered and won both of his most recent matches in straight sets, extending his Grand Slam match winning streak to 18-0.

After his fourth-round clash with Botic van de Zandschulp, where he beat the Dutch in straight sets 6-4, 6-2, 7-6(6), Rafael Nadal has now advanced to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon for an eighth time. The 22-time Grand Slam champion will now square off against American Taylor Fritz, who defeated qualifier Jason Kubler to reach the last eight of a Grand Slam for the first time.

