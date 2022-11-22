"Rafa is the GOAT on clay, you'd have to be dead to not know it" - Djokovic will never be as good as Nadal on clay, according to Rennae Stubbs

Former World No. 1 Rennae Stubbs got into a heated argument with some fans on social media while speaking about Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic's prowess on various surfaces.

While reflecting on the 2022 season, the Aussie claimed that Djokovic was the most dominant player in tennis on all surfaces, which did not sit well with some fans, who brought up the Serbian's record on clay and compared it with Nadal's.

Stubbs replied by stating that the Spaniard was the GOAT on clay and everyone was aware of that fact.

"Ah, I said on ALL surfaces, NOT on clay. We all know Rafa is the GOAT on clay. Not even close, but he’s never won a final indoors. At some point, the GOAT has to be about all surfaces as well as the slam count. It’s not a popularity comp. If it was Roger/Rafa win that every time," she said.

"I didn’t say he’s the best on clay, I said as a total he wins on all surfaces more than any other. I know he’ll NEVER be as good on clay as Rafa. I’m saying as far as winning on all surfaces consistently," she added.

She doubled down by saying that Djokovic was not as dominant as the 22-time Grand Slam champion on clay.

"He’s not more dominant on clay than Nadal!! I know that!! You would have to be dead to not know it! Understand what I am saying and if I have to spell it out one more time to u knuckleheads I’m going to lose my mind! He’s the best in respect to ALL surfaces! Calm down, bro!" she concluded.

"As always, be humble enough to accept that I have a challenge in front" - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal returns a shot to Casper Ruud at the 2022 ATP Finals

Rafael Nadal ended his 2022 season with a win against Casper Ruud in his final round-robin match of the ATP Finals 2022 in Turin.

In his post-match press conference, the World No. 2 mentioned that he was unsure of his chances in Australia but vowed to accept the challenge and work hard for the event in January.

"What can happen in Australia? I don't know. Remain a month and a half. What can I do to give myself a positive chance to have a good season next year? As always, be humble enough to accept that I have a challenge in front. What I have to do now is come back, work hard, stay positive every single day, accept the challenge, accept that I going to need to suffer a little bit more," he stated.

