"Rafa is gonna try to pin him in that backhand corner with that forehand up the line" - Andy Roddick on Rafael Nadal's game plan against Denis Shapovalov in Rome 3R

Former World No. 1 Andy Roddick has opined that Rafael Nadal could face a tricky matchup against Denis Shapovalov at the Rome Masters on Thursday.

The 35-year-old opened his campaign for an 11th title at the Foro Italico with a comprehensive 6-3, 6-1 win over John Isner on Wednesday. The American put up a fight early on. However, after he squandered two break points in the seventh game of the first set, Isner's resistance fizzled out as Nadal improved to 69-7 in the Italian capital.

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg Good start for Nadal in Rome, 6-3, 6-1 over John Isner.



If you start counting now, whoever wins more matches between Nadal and Tsitsipas going forward in Rome will be the #4 seed at Roland Garros; a tie goes to Tsitsipas. Good start for Nadal in Rome, 6-3, 6-1 over John Isner. If you start counting now, whoever wins more matches between Nadal and Tsitsipas going forward in Rome will be the #4 seed at Roland Garros; a tie goes to Tsitsipas.

Up next for Nadal will be Denis Shapovalov for a place in the Rome quarterfinals. Discussing the Spaniard's likely game plan against his fellow left-hander, Roddick said on 'Tennis Channel Live' that Nadal's trademark high forehand to a right-hander's backhand might not be as potent against Shapovalov. He explained:

"What are the things that Shapovalov has (against Nadal) is lefty on lefty, so the high crosscourt forehand ball that Rafa likes to play to righties, where you're trying to get it up and away in no-man's land, doesn't quite work as well against Shapo."

Shapovalov, a big hitter of the ball, will have to lay siege on Nadal's second serves to stand a chance of winning the contest. Roddick added:

"He can get some big forehands off that (Nadal's crosscourt forehand). He's gonna have to attack second serves and take those big swings like he does. Rafa is going to try, I guess, he tries to make a high percentage of first serves in. Shapo, may be not as good on the first-serve return as he's on the second-serve return."

The American said that Nadal could look to target the one-handed Shapovalov backhand, the Canadian's weaker flank, noting:

"Rafa is gonna try to pin him in that backhand corner with that forehand up the line. Rafa actually flanks out that backhand crosscourt really well, so he'll be peppering the Shapo backhand."

How has Rafael Nadal fared against Denis Shapovalov over the years?

Rafael Nadal at the 2022 Australian Open: Day 9

Rafael Nadal has a formidable record against right-handers, winning 937 of his 1133 matches across surfaces (82.7% success rate). He fares even better against fellow left-handers, winning nearly 90% of his matches (113/128).

Only one of Nadal's 15 losses against left-handers came against Shapovalov. That came in the pair's first meeting in the third round of the 2017 Coupe Rogers, where the Canadian won in a third-set tiebreak.

Since then, the Spaniard has won all four clashes against Shapovalov, most recently prevailing in five sets in the 2022 Australian Open quarterfinals. They have met twice on clay, both contested in Rome (2018 and 2021). In their previous meeting on clay in the third round in Rome last year, Nadal had to save two match points before prevailing in a third-set tiebreak.

SuperSport 🏆 @SuperSportTV Rafael Nadal saved two match points to defeat Denis Shapovalov in a three-set battle and advance to the quarterfinals of the Italian Open. Rafael Nadal saved two match points to defeat Denis Shapovalov in a three-set battle and advance to the quarterfinals of the Italian Open.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan