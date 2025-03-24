Rafa Nadal Academy's rising star Alexandra Eala sends emotional message to her parents after historic Madison Keys upset at Miami Open

Alexandra Eala made history at the 2025 Miami Open on Sunday (March 23) by defeating the reigning Australian Open champion and fifth seed Madison Keys in their third-round encounter. Following her victory, the teen phenom sent a heartfelt message to her parents in native Filipino.

Eala, ranked 140th in the world, had only won one match at the WTA 1000 level before this week in Miami. Having received a wildcard at the Florida event, the Filipina began her giant-killing run by defeating World No. 73 Katie Volynets in straight sets in the first round. She followed it up with an upset victory against 25th-seeded Jelena Ostapenko.

The 19-year-old saved her best for the third round, trouncing World No. 5 Madison Keys 6-4, 6-2 to record her career-best showing at a WTA Tour event. During her on-court interview afterward, Alexandra Eala was overcome by emotions. But she kept enough composure to thank her parents, yelling the Filipino phrase "Nakuma ko" - which means "I did it" in English.

"I'm so blank, I'm just thinking of my parents who are watching now. Mom, dad, nakuha ko! Oh my god!" Alexandra Eala said during her on-court interview in Miami on Sunday.

Eala, who graduated from Rafa Nadal Academy in 2023, had enough reason to be overjoyed by her win as she became the first Filipina to beat a top 10 player in tennis history. Before her Miami Open campaign, the World No. 140's best victory, going by her opponent's ranking, came against then-World No. 41 Lesia Tsurenko at the 2024 Madrid Open last April.

Alexandra Eala won two bronze medals at the Asian Games 2023

Alexandra Eala poses with the bronze medal at the 19th Asian Games | Image Source: Getty

Alexandra Eala has mostly plied her trade on the ITF circuit up to this stage of her young career. The 19-year-old notched her first win on the WTA Tour in 2021. She also reached the semifinals of the 125-level event in Canberra earlier this year.

Two years ago, at the age of 17, the Filipina made her country proud at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, by securing the bronze medal in the women's singles competition. Playing at the Asian Games for the first time, the teenager enjoyed smooth sailing into the semifinals before losing to then-World No. 23 Zheng Qinwen in three sets.

Since semifinalists were ensured a bronze medal even if they lost, she walked away with two medals. Eala also lost in the semifinals of the mixed doubles event with Francis Alcantara.

