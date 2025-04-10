Rafa Nadal Academy star Alexandra Eala gets emotional over visa struggles with Philippine passport

The Rafa Nadal Academy star Alexandra Eala gave her candid views on how she has been dealing with visa issues due to her Philippine passport. Due to the country's passport being ranked one of the lowest in the world, the star player has some additional challenges while travelling for her tours worldwide.

The Filipina recently made a name for herself after defeating Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open last month. Earlier to this, she had also defeated the 2025 Australian Open champion Madison Keys in the group stages. However, she failed to sail past Jessica Pegula and faced a heartbreak in the semifinals of the tournament even after delivering a strong performance.

In a recent interview with Esquire Magazine, Eala shed light upon how she also has to combat the challenge of getting visas and standing in long queues to make her dream of becoming one of the greatest tennis players in the world a success. Coming from a country that is ranked 74th in the Henley Passport Index, she candidly spoke on the matter.

"It takes so much time. For me, I find challenging the visas, being able to plan," she said.

She is currently at the Rafa Nadal Tennis Academy in Mallorca, Spain, where she has been studying since she was 12.

Alexandra Eala shocked to receive a personal text from Rafael Nadal

Alexandra Eala all smiles at the Miami Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Alexandra Eala, the 19-year-old tennis prodigy who took the tennis world by storm after she defeated some of the top players during her Miami tour, admitted that she was stunned to receive a text from Rafael Nadal. The 22-time Grand Slam champion was delighted with the performance displayed by the young gun and congratulated her after a promising run at the tournament.

Eala also shared the adorable reaction she had on receiving the message in an interview after her disappointing exit from the semifinals of the Miami Open 2025.

“Rafa messaged me. It was the first time he ever messaged me personally, so that was a shock to see. Funny story, I only saw it a couple of days later. It was exciting to see his notification,” Eala said to her uncle Noli on Power and Play. “

The Filipina is currently geared up for the clay swing and will look to get her hands on her first ever title on the surface.

