Rafael Nadal says he's not "arrogant" to want to win quickly, insists he has "full respect" for his opponents

Defending champion Rafael Nadal continued his great run at Roland Garros 2021 with a straight-sets victory over Jannik Sinner on Monday.

The Spaniard wrapped up the fourth-round encounter in two hours and 20 minutes, winning 7-5, 6-3, 6-0. He has now won 35 straight sets at Roland Garros.

Considering that astounding statistic, it's not surprising that Rafael Nadal was asked during his post-match press conference whether he focuses on finishing matches quickly in Paris. Being the humble character that he is, the Spaniard denied taking such an approach.

"I'm focused on trying to win, rather than win quickly. I am not that arrogant. I have full respect for every opponent," he said. "I do what I can in every moment. Of course, if I can win quicker, it's better. But today I had a player who's having a great season. I went on court knowing it could be a tough match. I am happy to win in straight sets. I did what I had to do."

With the win over Jannik Sinner, Nadal reached his 15th quarterfinals in Paris. He's lost after this stage only once in his career.

Rafael Nadal praises Jannik Sinner, says he has "big shots"

Rafael Nadal bageled Jannik Sinner in the third set

Rafael Nadal said he entered the match fully aware of the challenge Sinner could pose. The Spaniard said he couldn't afford to make too many errors against the talented Italian teenager.

"He is young, he is improving every week," said Nadal. "He has big shots. I needed to be solid and aggressive. I can't make too many mistakes (against someone like him). I knew it was the fourth round - you can't expect an easy opponent at that stage."

The 35-year-old believes he slipped up a couple of times in the match, but regained control and capitalized on the bigger moments.

"I think I started the first two games playing great," Nadal said. "Then I had a bad game with 2-0 and with the wind helping, so that was a big mistake. Then I started to play too much against his backhand and too far from the baseline.

"I gave him the chance to be inside the court and to have control of the point from inside. From that position he's dangerous. I was a little bit farther every time from the baseline."

Rafael Nadal faces Argentine Diego Schwartzman in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

