"Rafa should never be underestimated, injured or not" - Amelie Mauresmo on Rafael Nadal's French Open chances

Roland Garros tournament director Amelie Mauresmo believes Rafael Nadal should never be counted out at the French Open even if he is injured.

The Spaniard aggravated a foot injury in his third-round loss to Denis Shapovalov at the Italian Open last week. As such, there are concerns river his fitness heading into the second Slam of the season.

Speaking with Le Soir about the top contenders for the title, Mauresmo said Nadal's injury has opened the door for other players to make their mark. However, the Frenchwoman stressed that the 13-time champion should not be written off.

"Among the men, there are certainly more uncertainties than in other years, although Rafa should never be underestimated, injured or not, here! Whatever happens, it will be great, since if it is Nadal or Djokovic who wins, we can say that the fight of the top names continues," Mauresmo said. "And if it's a Tsitsipas, Zverev or Alcaraz who wins, it will be a new performance from this young generation which is growing more and more."

During the conversation, Mauresmo also spoke about the rise of Carlos Alcaraz, who is being considered one of the favorites for the Roland Garros title. The Frenchwoman feels Alcaraz's rapid rise is "amazing" for the sport.

"What he is doing at his age is simply amazing. What impresses me the most is his head. The way he manages it all meticulously, at 19! I had met him three years earlier, when I was coaching Lucas Pouille and he already had this attitude, the attention to detail. We will see how far it can lead here," she said.

Rafael Nadal's tricky path to 14th French Open title

Nadal in action in Rome against Shapovalov

The 2022 French Open draw was released on Thursday and Rafael Nadal has his work cut out for him. The Spaniard is seeded fifth and has landed in the same half as defending champion Novak Djokovic, World No. 3 Alexander Zverev and the red-hot Carlos Alcaraz.

Nadal is projected to face the Serb in the quarterfinals and either Zverev or Alcaraz in the semifinals. Alcaraz has already beaten the 21-time Grand Slam champion on clay this season and will fancy his chances should they meet again. Stefanos Tsitsipas could potentially be lying in wait for Nadal in the final.

