Tennis fans gush about Rafael Nadal's son taking first trip with parents to Turin ahead of 2022 ATP Finals

Rafael Nadal is not alone on his trip to Turin for the 2022 ATP Finals as he has been accompanied by his wife Mery and their four-week-old son Rafael. The little one has taken his first-ever trip with his parents and is also accompanying his dad to a tournament for the first time, much to the joy of tennis fans.

Nadal took to the practice courts on Thursday for a few hits with Stefanos Tsitsipas, who is not placed in the same group as the Spaniard. During the training session, the Spaniard was seen greeting someone from Tsitsipas' team, seemingly his father and coach Apostolos Tsitsipas, and mentioned that his son was with him in Turin.

So Junior has had his first foreign trip. Just before the practice, Rafa told Tsitsipas's father "The baby is here."

Many of the 36-year-old's fans could not contain their excitement upon learning the news and were happy to in turn see his excitement at having his son and wife around him in Turin.

"Oh wow Rafa had one tournament without a baby and was like nope," a fan reacted on Twitter.

"Oh wow Rafa had one tournament without a baby and was like nope," a fan reacted on Twitter.

"Ahhhhh... That explains why he is so happy."

"It's clear that from now on Rafa's main focus will be on being away from his family as little as possible, that means less tournaments... It doesn't surprise me if they go to Australia with him. Only who have a son understand that every second away from them is an eternity," another fan expressed.

"It's clear that from now on Rafa's main focus will be on being away from his family as little as possible, that means less tournaments... It doesn't surprise me if they go to Australia with him. Only who have a son understand that every second away from them is an eternity," another fan expressed.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans to Nadal's son traveling with him to Turin:

Elena @Elena04246309 @aaymanRN Ohhhh gosh look how happy he is @aaymanRN Ohhhh gosh look how happy he is ❤️

is that why he seems to have extra security around him in turin? may they break all the pap's cameras

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic drawn in different groups at 2022 ATP Finals, could meet in semifinals or final

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic pictured at the 2022 Laver Cup.

The prospect of a Rafael Nadal-Novak Djokovic semifinal or final at the 2022 ATP Finals is well and truly alive after the two tennis greats were drawn into different groups. The two have faced each other five times in the ATP Finals in the past, with Djokovic leading their head-to-head 3-2. They last faced each other in the 2015 edition of the season-ending championships.

The Spaniard recently spoke about his rivalry with the Serb, calling Djokovic his "greatest rival" among all active players. The Spaniard highlighted their epic battle in the all-time Grand Slam race and the fact that they have faced each other numerous times on tour in some of the biggest matches in the sport.

"My greatest rival is Novak Djokovic. After all, he is the one who is closest to the number of Grand Slams, with 21. And for all the times we face each other, for our history. Out of all the active players, my most dangerous rival, without a doubt, is Novak," he said in a recent interview with media outlet ge.

