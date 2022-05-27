"Rafa's a huge inspiration, but it's not like I was writing in a notebook exactly how he's playing and then trying to do the same" - Iga Swiatek on how Rafael Nadal influenced her game

It is no secret that Iga Swiatek is a big fan of Rafael Nadal. The Pole has time and again spoken about her admiration for the Spanish great. Following her second-round win at the French Open on Thursday, Swiatek shed some more light on the way Nadal has influenced her game.

Swiatek notched up her 30th straight win on tour, beating Alison Riske 6-0, 6-2 in at Roland Garros. Speaking after her win, Swiatek termed Rafael Nadal "a huge inspiration."

She admitted that there were many aspects of Nadal's game she could not inculcate in her own given the difference between men's and women's tennis. But she disclosed that she learned how to play heavy topspin shots from the Spaniard.

"Well, for sure, Rafa's a huge inspiration, but it's not like I was writing in a notebook exactly how he's playing and then trying to do the same, because, well, first of all, he's a man," Swiatek said in her post-match presser.

"It's pretty hard for us girls to play like men, because they have more power, for sure. But, you know, I always wanted to play topspin, so I think he influenced me in that way," she added.

The World No.1 lamented the fact that she used to throw her racquet in anger a lot as a kid, something Nadal himself never did. However, she stopped doing so once she matured as a person and a tennis player.

"Well, I was throwing my racquet when I was a kid. Unfortunately, Rafa didn't have as big influence, yeah, I can stop that. But I stopped when I was like 15, when I could actually reflect more and not play just with my emotions, you know," she said.

Iga Swiatek wants to play mixed doubles with Rafael Nadal

2022 French Open - Day Four

Given her admiration and respect for the Spaniard, it was no surprise that Swiatek was thrilled when asked if she wanted to play mixed doubles with the 21-time Slam champion. The Pole said she would certainly be up for that experience, but questioned when was the last time the Spaniard played mixed doubles.

"Oh, my God. I would love to play mixed doubles with Rafa. I think it would be really great experience. But when was the last time he played mixed doubles?" Swiatek expressed.

"I want him to be focused on singles," she added.

Swiatek will look to continue her dominance in singles when she takes the court for her third-round match at the French Open against Danka Kovinic.

On the men's side, Nadal added another chapter to the tennis record books, winning his 300th Grand Slam match courtesy of a second-round victory over Corentin Moutet on Wednesday. The Spaniard will take on Botic van de Zandschulp in the third round on Friday.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Arvind Sriram