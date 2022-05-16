"Rafa has some superpowers, he is the greatest of all time in tennis right now" - Rome winner Iga Swiatek on Rafael Nadal

Rome 2022 winner Iga Swiatek has hailed Rafael Nadal for his 'superhuman' abilities and for never giving up.

Swiatek, 20, is coming off her fifth straight title, extending her impressive winning streak to 28 matches. The World No. 1 had a near-perfect week in the Italian capital, notching up five straight-set wins, including a lopsided 6-2, 6-2 victory over Ons Jabeur in the final.

Following her fifth title of the year and fourth in WTA 1000 tournaments, Swiatek said that Nadal has always been her inspiration. Hailing him as the "perfect role model", she called him the greatest player of all time.

"Rafa has always been my inspiration. Watching him there at the Australian Open this year, I was there at the stadium. After first two sets, where Daniil (Medvedev) played such good tennis. He has some superpowers, just never gives up, physically, tactically, always there on the court. He's the perfect role model. He's the greatest of all time in tennis right now," she told Tennis Channel.

In the Australian Open final earlier this year, Nadal found himself two sets and break points down against Daniil Medvedev. However, the Spaniard produced a comeback for the ages to win a record 21st Grand Slam singles title.

Iga Swiatek and Rafael Nadal have lost just 3 times this year

Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2022 - Day Five

Both Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek have lost just three times this year. Nadal started his campaign with wins at Melbourne (ATP 250), the Australian Open and Acapulco. His perfect 20-0 start to the year was snapped by Taylor Fritz in the Indian Wells final.

After a six-week injury layoff after he sustained a rib fracture, Nadal returned to action in Madrid, where he lost in the quarterfinals to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz. Last week, the 10-time Rome champion endured one of his earliest exits at the Foro Italico, losing to Denis Shapovalov in the third round.

Meanwhile, Swiatek hasn't lost since a second-round exit to Jelena Ostapenko in Dubai. The Pole has racked up titles at four WTA1000 tournaments - Doha, Indian Wells, Miami and Rome in this period. She also triumphed at Stuttgart three weeks ago.

The World No. 1's only other defeats this season came in the Adelaide 1 and Australian Open semifinals against Ashleigh Barty and Danielle Collins, respectively.

Both Rafael Nadal (24-3) and Iga Swiatek (37-3) will now head to Roland Garros as the favorites to triumph at the claycourt Major.

