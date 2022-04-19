"Rafa told me he was expecting to get to Madrid" - Toni Nadal on Rafael Nadal's return to Madrid Masters

Rafael Nadal's fans may get to see the King of Clay in action at the Madrid Masters, which begins on May 1. The Spaniard returned to training on Monday following a rib injury that he sustained at the Indian Wells Open in March.

Toni Nadal, mentioned during an interview at Barcelona that his nephew was expecting to be in Madrid, if really fit, hinting strongly at the prospect of Rafael Nadal's participation in the ATP Masters 1000 event.

Toni: "I think so. He[Rafa] told me he was [expecting] to get to Madrid. There are 15 days left to see if everything evolves properly & if he can be really fit. Otherwise it'd not be of great help for RG, which is his great goal"

When asked if he was expecting Rafael Nadal to be in action at the Madrid Masters, Toni Nadal said that the next 15 days would be crucial in determining whether the five-time champion would play in the tournament that precedes the French Open.

"I think so. He (Rafa) told me he was expecting to get to Madrid. There are 15 days left to see if everything evolves properly and if he can be really fit," Toni Nadal said.

The French Open begins on May 22 where Rafael Nadal will be hoping for his 14th Roland Garros title.

Toni Nadal is currently coaching Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Creating history together - Toni and Rafael Nadal

Toni Nadal mentored his nephew from a young age. The pair parted ways in 2017 but not before creating a lot of history together.

In an op-ed for the Spanish newspaper El Pais earlier this year, Toni Nadal dwelt at length on the factors that led to the evolution of a tennis legend.

"Going back to why Rafa is able to act as he does, my answer is simply: because he got used to it. My nephew prepared himself, practically during his entire life, to face adversity. For this reason, I was a very demanding coach," he said. From my extensive experience, I've seen how frustration, boredom and the immediate abandonment of something that bothers them or does not immediately turn out as they wish have been accentuated in young people."

He added that Nadal was up to the task and followed his strict regimen and rules to improve his game by leaps and bounds. He also braced him for the possibility of his tennis career not working out.

"He accepted the demand, absolutely every day of all the years, to enter the court with a good spirit, not break a racket, train longer than expected. But above all to understand & accept that even if we did all this, things would not necessarily turn out well," Toni Nadal added.

Toni Nadal now heads the Rafa Nadal Academy and is also the tournament director of the Mallorca Championships. He held the record for the highest number of Grand Slams won as a coach until February 2020.

Novak Djokovic's former coach, Marian Vadja, subsequently surpassed Toni Nadal's record after the Serb won his 17th Grand Slam under Vadja's tutelage.

