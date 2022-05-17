"I always compare Rafa to a horse: he will run as fast as he can and fight" - Mats Wilander on Rafael Nadal's chances win 14th French Open title 

Rafael Nadal was dealt a massive blow in pursuit of his 14th French Open title and 22nd Grand Slam as the Spaniard suffered a foot injury at the 2022 Italian Open.

Former World No. 1 Mats Wilander, in an interview with Marca, spoke about how the injury didn't necessarily derail Rafael Nadal's plans for the second Major of the year. Wilander drew comparisons between the 21-time Grand Slam champion and a horse, in that he will run as fast as he can and fight for a match. He added that the Spaniard has learned to come back strongly from injuries.

"No, not at all. Rafa's career is like that. I always compare Rafa to a horse: he will run as fast as he can and fight. Their effort has no limits, their limit is injuries. He will continue until an injury allows him to play anymore. The reality is that he has learned to come back from injuries and always comes back. You always see something different when he's back."

Wilander continued, adding that one day he won't be able to return from an injury but that he knows how to preserve his body to give himself the best shot for Roland Garros.

"One day he will not be able to return. He implied that maybe he wouldn't be able to last year and the results have shown him to be wrong. It is true that he may have felt injured in Rome, but he knows how to preserve his physique to give himself a chance at Roland Garros."

Nadal picked up this foot injury in his loss to Denis Shapovalov in the third round of the Italian Open. The Spaniard won the first set but his injury flared up in the second set and he lost to the Canadian in three sets.

Rafael Nadal's road to an unprecedented 14th French Open title

Nadal bows out after a defeat to Denis Shapovalov in Rome

Rafael Nadal faces a long and uncertain road ahead of the French Open later this month. The former World No. 1 has serious injuries to deal with and looks to be far from his peak in the matches he competed in.

Nadal will be on the hunt for his 14th French Open title and has confirmed his participation at the event. This will be the first time the Spaniard has come into Roland Garros without having reached a final on clay.

Either way, despite a poor clay season leading up to the French Open, Rafael Nadal cannot be counted out on his favorite Major as he prepares to claim his 14th title on the Parisian clay.

