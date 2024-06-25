Fans were left amused after Rafael Nadal's controversial altercation with Lorenzo Sonego at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships was discussed in Roger Federer's documentary, "Federer: Twelve Final Days". Rafael Nadal faced Lorenzo Sonego in the third round of the 2022 Wimbledon Championship.

Nadal, who was leading comfortably, was frustrated by Sonego's loud grunting, which he felt was disruptive. In an unusual move, the Spaniard called Sonego to the net during the third set and asked him to tone it down. However, the Italian didn't take it well and accused Nadal of "poor sportsmanship" following the match.

At the 2022 Laver Cup, the 22-time Grand Slam winner and Matteo Berrettini discussed the incident, snippets of which were included in Roger Federer's upcoming documentary.

X user "BlairHenley" shared the snippets on their handle, exclaiming that they couldn't stop laughing after seeing their debate.

"Could not stop laughing at the fact that Twelve Final Days (which I loved) included a debate between Berrettini and Nadal over whether Lorenzo Sonego’s delayed grunting is intentional," the fan wrote.

Reacting to the user's post, other fans on X also found Berrettini and Nadal's discussion regarding the controversy hilarious, with one fan commenting that they found Nadal's skepticism towards Berrettini's views amusing.

"The best bit about this is how Rafa is not even 1% convinced about this lol," the fan wrote.

"Loved that part of the documentary. Very funny. That Nadal has held on to this cracked me up," a fan chimed in.

"I didn’t see any debate. Everybody ignored Berrettini, although he was the one telling the truth. Or maybe because of that they ignored him and laughed it off. But Rafa acknowledged he was wrong at the time. This rewriting of history will not work with everyone," another fan wrote.

A fan praised Matteo Berrettini for supporting Lorenzo Sonego in the debate with Rafael Nadal.

"Berrettini comes across as such a nice guy here I rlly loved him sticking up for his compatriot," they wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from the fans:

"This made me laugh. Matteo was so right and Rafa not having it pmo so bad. Roger was like good luck boys I'm out," a fan wrote.

"That did make me laugh," another remarked

"I was wrong" - Rafael Nadal apologized after his incident with Lorenzo Sonego at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships

Speaking during the press conference after the third-round encounter with Lorenzo Sonego at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, Rafael Nadal admitted that he was "wrong". Reflecting on the incident, the Spaniard said he shouldn't have called Lorenzo towards the net during the match.

"First of all I have to say that I was wrong, probably I should not call him on the net. So I apologise for that," Nadal said [0:50]

The Spaniard further disclosed that he apologized to Lorenzo Sonego after the match. Nadal stated that he did not intend to bother the Italian, but only wanted to express his concern.

"I told him personally I apologize for that. My intention was never to bother him at all. Just to tell one thing that was bothering me that I think he was doing in that moment, but that's it," he added [1:20]

Rafael Nadal had an impressive run in the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, reaching the semifinals before having to withdraw from the tournament due to an abdominal tear, gifting Nick Kyrgios a place in the finals.

