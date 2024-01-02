Rafael Nadal made a victorious return to professional tennis on Tuesday, beating Dominic Thiem in straight sets to reach the second round at the 2024 Brisbane International. The Spaniard's performance has left many of his peers and former players overjoyed.

The 22-time Major winner suffered a serious hip injury after last year's Australian Open, forcing him to take a sabbatical from tennis in February. Nadal subsequently underwent arthroscopic surgery and completed his rehabilitation just in time for the 2024 ATP Tour season.

The 37-year-old's flawless display against a tricky opponent like Dominic Thiem impressed many prominent tennis personalities. Six-time Major winner Boris Becker called the Spaniard "absolutely amazing" while reminding fans that he had been out of action for nearly a year.

"@RafaelNadal is absolutely amazing! Having not played in more than 350 days after hip surgery, beating @domithiem 7:5 6:1 in the first round in Brisbane," Becker wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

French veteran Alize Cornet, a long-time Nadal fan, took to her Instagram stories to express her delight at the former World No. 1's return.

"The King is back," Cornet wrote on Instagram.

World No. 8 Holger Rune, meanwhile, documented his experience of watching Nadal and Thiem trade blows in Brisbane.

"Enjoying an evening off, watching Rafa vs Thiem @brisbaneinternational," Rune wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from the tennis world on social media:

Rafael Nadal will be eager to emulate his 2022 run in Australia

The Spanish bull poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup

Rafael Nadal will next face World No. 102 Jason Kubler for a place in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Brisbane International. Nadal has never met the Aussie on the ATP Tour.

Currently ranked at a lowly 672, Nadal can bring his ATP ranking on the cusp of the top 200 if he goes all the way in Brisbane. Incidentally, the 37-year-old triumphed at the Melbourne Summer Set 1 — a tune-up event to the Australian Open — two years ago.

Nadal was coming off an injury hiatus back then, as well. The 22-time Major winner won the 250-level event in Melbourne without dropping a set, which worked out incredibly well for his Happy Slam campaign a few weeks later.

The Spaniard beat top players such as Matteo Berrettini and Denis Shapovalov en route to the championship match. Nadal then got the better of Daniil Medvedev from two sets down to take home his second Australian Open trophy.

