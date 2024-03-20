Rafael Nadal Academy player Coleman Wong qualifies for Miami Open, becomes first player from Hong Kong to reach main draw of a Masters 1000 event

Coleman Wong of the Rafael Nadal Academy has become the first player from Hong Kong to qualify for an ATP Masters 1000 event. He did so by making it into the main draw of the 2024 Miami Open by beating India's Sumit Nagal 3-6, 6-1, 7-5 in a qualifier on March 19.

Wong has been the flagbearer for male tennis in Hong Kong since his junior days, having initially made waves on the doubles circuit. He partnered up with Max Westphal of France to win the Junior US Open Boys doubles title in 2021. Wong followed it up by winning the Australian Open in 2022 by partnering up with Bruno Kujuhara of the USA.

In doing so, he became the first player to have a distinction of winning consecutive titles at the junior level since Hsu Yu-hsiou in 2017.

He has also enjoyed great results in singles events in recent years, making it into the semi-finals of the boy's singles event at the 2022 US Open.

Commemorating his success in Miami, the Rafael Nadal Academy and congratulated Coleman Wong for his brilliant performance in qualifying via a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"MAKING HISTORY! RNA Player Coleman Wong defeats Sumit Nagal 3-6, 6-1, 6-5 at the Miami Open and will become the first player from Hong Kong ever to qualify for an ATP Tour Masters 1000 tournament! We are so proud of you! VAMOS," they wrote.

Expand Tweet

The Rafael Nadal Academy has been a pioneering training facility for tennis players since 2016 when it was founded by Nadal. The likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Rudd have graduated from the academy.

"He told me I need to trust myself" - Coleman Wong on his conversation with Rafael Nadal

2022 US Open - Day 12

After winning the junior men's doubles title at the 2022 US Open, Wong had to decide to choose a training facility to hone his skills as he did not have a full-time coach. He chose the Rafael Nadal Academy in Mallorca, which has been praised for its excellent facilities with respect to sports nutrition and psychology.

He even got a chance to have a practice session with Nadal and speak with him in November last year. Coleman Wong recounted the conversation, saying (as quoted by the South China Morning Post):

"He asked how I did and told me that I need to trust myself, believe, and the results will come automatically."

Nadal, meanwhile, has yet to take part in the ATP tour since the Brisbane International where he lost to Australia's Jordan Thompson. He is expected to make his comeback at the Monte Carlo Masters, which is slated to begin from April 6.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here