Rafael Nadal Academy's Alexandra Eala reveals her raw feelings minutes after crushing Iga Swiatek in Miami Open upset

Rafael Nadal Academy graduate Alexandra Eala shocked the tennis world yet again after scoring a massive win over second seed Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinal of the 2025 Miami Open on Wednesday. The Filipino youngster triumphed over Grand Slam champions in three consecutive rounds at the WTA 1000 event.

19-year-old Eala received a main draw wildcard for the Miami Open and justified the decision by clinching a straight-sets win over Katie Voleynets in the opening round. She followed this win up by defeating the 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko and the 2025 Australian Open champion Madison Keys in consecutive rounds to set a quarterfinal clash against the five-time Grand Slam winner Iga Swiatek.

However, the Filipino was in no mood to bring her fairy tale run to an end, and shocked the world once more by defeating the Pole 6-2, 7-5 in one hour and 39 minutes. During the on-court interview, when she was asked about her dream run, Alexandra Eala was at a loss for words and in tears of joy.

“I don’t know what to say. I’m in complete, just, disbelief right now. I’m on cloud 9. Thank you, everyone who came to watch, and thanks to everyone who's watching from home."

Eala was also asked about her photo alongside Iga Swiatek from the Filipino's graduation ceremony, which went viral ahead of their quarterfinal clash. It is worth noting that Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni was in the Eala's box.

"Happy and blessed to be able to compete with such a player on this stage" - Alexandra Eala opens up about her photo with Iga Swiatek

Alexandra Eala celebrating her quarterfinal win - Source: Getty

During the on-court interview, Alexandra Eala was also asked about her picture with Iga Swiatek, which went viral ahead of their quarterfinal clash. It was also shared by Rafael Nadal's sister Maribel.

The 19-year-old said it felt 'surreal' playing a player of Iga Swiatek's level at a prestigious event like the Miami Open.

“It’s so surreal because I feel like I’m the exact same person that I was in that photo. But of course, circumstances have changed, and I’m so happy and so blessed to be able to compete with such a player on this stage."

Eala also talked about the strategies that helped her in conquering a five-time Grand Slam champion. She also delightedly said this moment would be etched in her heart forever.

"That's a heavy question, I don't know (laughs), I don't know, I don't know. My coach told me to run, to go for every ball, take all the opportunities I can because five time Grand Slam champion is not gonna give you the win."

Alexandra Eala will continue her dream run against either Emma Raducanu or fourth seed Jessica Pegula in the semifinal.

