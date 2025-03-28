Rafael Nadal Academy sends adorable message to Alexandra Eala highlighting Filipino's reaction to Miami Open euphoria and heartbreak

Rafael Nadal Academy sent an adorable message to their academy graduate, Alexandra Eala, highlighting her reactions to winning and losing during her 2025 Miami Open dream campaign. The Filipino teenage star shocked the tennis world at the WTA 1000 by defeating three Grand Slam champions in consecutive matches.

Eala received a main draw wildcard for the Miami Open and made the most out of the opportunity. She kicked off her campaign by ousting home favorite Katie Voleynets, following which she defeated the 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko, the 2025 Australian Open champion Madison Keys, and the five-time Major champion Iga Swiatek, all in straight sets.

It is also worth noting that these women were seeded 25th, fifth, and second, respectively. In the semifinal, Eala faced fourth seed Jessica Pegula, and the two women engaged in a thrilling match, however, the American clinched the thriller 7-6(3), 5-7, 6-3. The women shared a lovely exchange at the net during the ceremonial post-match handshake.

An adorable moment of Alexandra Eala celebrating with her fans, who cheered the Filipino on after the loss to show their appreciation for her dream run, went viral. The Rafa Nadal Academy's official Instagram shared an adorable message for their superstar, highlighting how she was cheerful in her wins as well as her defeats.

"😃 After winning and 😃☺️ after losing. ❤️ @alex.eala 🇵🇭❤️."

Watch the post below (Swipe left for reaction after defeat):

During her fairy tale campaign, Eala also received support from Rafael Nadal, his sister Maribel, and his uncle Toni. However, that was not all; the teenage prodigy also received some encouraging words from another all-time great of the game, Chris Evert.

Chris Evert sends words of encouragement to Alexandra Eala during her Miami Open SF against Jessica Pegula

A cheerful Alexandra Eala after her Miami Open semifinal loss - Source: Getty

Chris Evert is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time, having won 18 Grand Slam titles. Interestingly, she was also the runner-up in the first-ever Miami Open, held in 1985, where she lost to her biggest rival, Martina Navratilova. However, she claimed the title the next year, defeating Steffi Graf in the final. She then lost three consecutive finals in 1979, 88, and 89.

A player with such a rich history at the tournament, Evert, was impressed by Alexandra Eala's performance against fourth seed Jessica Pegula in the semifinal.

"Incredible that Alex Eala still has anything left in her considering the teen has beaten 3 Grand Slam Champs..👍👏," Evert tweeted.

Alexandra Eala will make an astronomical jump from 140 to 75 in the WTA rankings after the 2025 Miami Open.

