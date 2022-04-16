Rafael Nadal was actually considered invincible until he injured himself, this is of course a big setback for him: Boris Becker

Boris Becker believes Rafael Nadal's rib injury came at the most inopportune time for the Spaniard, especially as he seemed "invincible" during the initial phase of the season.

Nadal won the Melbourne Summer Set before clinching his 21st Major at the Australian Open in spectacular fashion. He then went on to lift the Mexican Open trophy before completing 20 wins in a row for the season at Indian Wells.

However, disaster struck for the Mallorcan at the Californian event; he suffered a stress fracture on his ribs during his semi-final win over Carlos Alcaraz. The 35-year-old lost in the final to Taylor Fritz before medical tests revealed the extent of his injury.

The Spaniard was told he would need to spend up to six weeks on the sidelines, during which he would miss a few clay events.

Speaking to Eurosport, six-time Slam champion Boris Becker opined that Nadal was at his imperious best before suffering the unfortunate injury.

"Nadal was actually considered invincible until he injured himself in the semi-final against Alcaraz, who played for over three hours," Becker said.

The German believes Nadal's ribs have an underlying issue, claiming that he too suffered a similar problem during his playing days. He pointed out that the problem could be persistent in nature, which does not bode well for the Spaniard's claycourt preparations.

"Something must be wrong with his rib," Becker said. "I had that once too. It hurts a lot and it takes a long time until you can play properly again because you need it to breathe. And especially now for the clay court season, this is of course a big setback for him."

"Until the injury, he was considered the favorite for Roland Garros" - Boris Becker on Rafael Nadal

The Spaniard faced a semifinal exit at the 2021 French Open

During the conversation, Boris Becker acknowledged that Rafael Nadal was the hands-down favorite for Roland Garros ahead of his injury but cautioned that things might no longer be the same.

"Until the injury, he was considered the favorite for Roland Garros and now he has to get healthy again and play his first matches on clay," Becker said. "And it is not yet clear when he will start again."

The German reckons the 21-time Major champion faces a race against time to be fit for the Parisian Major and could be back in Madrid at the earliest.

