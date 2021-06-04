Rafael Nadal says he's in the "best moment of his claycourt season" after second-round win over Richard Gasquet

13-time Roland Garros champion Rafael Nadal beat Richard Gasquet in straight sets on Thursday to advance to the third round of the claycourt Major.

In the 17th career meeting between the pair, Rafael Nadal got off to a flying start as he bagelled Gasquet in the first set. The Spaniard then broke the Frenchman's serve in the fourth game of the second, but failed to serve out the set at 5-3. However, Nadal broke again in the 12th game to take a two-set lead.

It was smooth sailing for Rafael Nadal from that point on as he broke Gasquet's serve twice in the third set to seal a 6-0, 7-5, 6-2 victory. Speaking after the match, Nadal asserted that this was the best he has played since the start of the claycourt season.

"Probably I'm in the best moment of my claycourt season now," Rafael Nadal said. "I think, it's something that is coming day by day. I've been working hard, I was practicing unbelievable in Monte Carlo. Then I played a very bad match against (Andrey) Rublev, that can happen.

"I didn't compete since Australia. Before the tournament I probably played five tournaments in the last year, so it's something that can happen," Nadal added.

"I played a great first set, but the second set was more equal" - Rafael Nadal on mid-match hiccup

Rafael Nadal shakes hands with Richard Gasquet

Rafael Nadal was in cruise control in the second set as he took a 5-2 lead. But he was unable to serve out the set and allowed Gasquet back into the contest. The Spaniard ultimately broke the Frenchman again in the 12th game to seal the set.

When asked to shed some light on the minor blip, Nadal said he played a few too many loose points.

"I think I played a great first set, didn't miss balls. Hit the right spots, almost all the time, and I was playing with very high intensity," he said.

"Then the second set was more equal I felt, but then I played well when I had set point for 6-2. Then I had a bad game at 5-3, and then things were a little bit more complicated, no? I think Richard played a good level of tennis, he played more aggressive than usual."

Nadal said he was pleased to see the Frenchman return to top-level tennis after his career had been impacted by several serious injuries.

"Honestly, he's a good friend. And after a lot of injuries, he went through, I'm very happy to see him get back and hopefully, he will be competing at his highest level in weeks to come," Nadal said.

Edited by Arvind Sriram