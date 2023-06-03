Rafael Nadal claimed that he is missing playing at this year's French Open. This is the first edition of the clay court Major since 2004 to not feature the Spaniard.

Nadal is the most successful player in the history of the French Open with 14 titles to his name so far. However, he is missing this year's Roland Garros as he is yet to recover from the hip injury he suffered during the Australian Open.

"Today I'm still in a position that I am not able to feel myself ready to compete at the standards that I need to be [at] to play a Roland-Garros. I am not the guy that is going to be at Roland-Garros and just try to be there and put myself in a position that I don't like to be [in]," Nadal told reporters.

Nadal turned 37 today (June 3) and many wished him on his birthday, including the French Open. The tournament's social media pages shared a video montage of his birthday celebrations at Roland Garros, with the caption reading:

"Happy birthday Rafa. We can't wait to celebrate your next birthday together."

Nadal thanked the French Open while stating that he was missing the tournament a lot.

"Thank You. I miss you so much," the Spaniard wrote.

Rafael Nadal underwent arthroscopic surgery on his hip

Rafael Nadal in action at the Australian Open 2023

Rafael Nadal's PR team stated that he underwent arthroscopic surgery on his psoas muscle in Barcelona.

"Nadal currently undergoing arthroscopic surgery to check the left psoas muscle that has had him out of competition since January, conducted in Barcelona by Dr. Philippon, Dr. Vilaro and Dr. Ruiz-Cotorro," the Spaniard's PR team claimed.

Tennis journalist Jon Wertheim said that the 37-year-old's surgery went well and he has been given a recovery period of five months.

"Told Rafael Nadal's surgery “went well.” Performed in Barcelona, chiefly by Marc Philippon of Steadman Clinic. Nadal Stitched up, heading home to celebrate 37 bday; was given expected recovery time of five months," Wertheim tweeted.

Nadal's recovery period indicates that the 2023 season could be over for him. However, the Davis Cup knockout stages take place after that and the Spaniard previously entertained the possibility of playing there.

Nadal has played just four matches so far this season, with just one win under his belt. His absence from the French Open will see him fall out of the top 100 of the ATP rankings.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here

Poll : 0 votes