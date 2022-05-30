"I have in mind every time I go out here that, maybe, it is my last match on this amazing court" - Rafael Nadal ahead of epic French Open quarterfinal against Novak Djokovic

Rafael Nadal was put to the ultimate test by Felix Auger-Aliassime in the fourth round of the French Open on Sunday. But the Spaniard pulled through in five sets to set up a dream quarterfinal against arch-rival Novak Djokovic.

Nadal triumphed 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 while the Serb breezed past Diego Schwartzman 6-1, 6-3, 6-3.

The 13-time champion stated during a post-match interview that he tries to "fight and enjoy" every match at Roland Garros since it could be his "last match."

Tennis Channel @TennisChannel



@RafaelNadal | #RolandGarros "I always have in my mind that every time that I go out here is my last match in my tennis career on this amazing court so I just try to fight and enjoy as much as I can. "I always have in my mind that every time that I go out here is my last match in my tennis career on this amazing court so I just try to fight and enjoy as much as I can.@RafaelNadal | #RolandGarros https://t.co/4hUKRt91Ld

"The only thing that I can say is that I know how my situation is at this stage of my career," he said

"I always have in my mind that every time that I go out here that maybe it is my last match in my tennis career on this amazing court so I just try to fight and enjoy as much as I can," he added.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion, who lost to Djokovic in an epic semifinal at Roland Garros last year, will face the Serb in what will be their 59th career meeting.

Nadal asserted that he would put in his best effort in front of an "amazing crowd."

"Tomorrow is another opportunity to play against the No. 1 player in the world in front of an amazing crowd," he said.

"I am going to have fun and I am going to try and do as much or as good as possible," he added.

"The match started in a very difficult way for me" - Rafael Nadal

The Spaniard lamented his mistakes in the fourth set

During the interview, Nadal pointed out that he didn't play well at the start of the match and failed to take his chances. He also lamented his "big mistake" at the start of the fourth set.

José Morgado @josemorgado



He will face #1 and defending champ Novak Djokovic, who is also playing a 16h RG QF. 13 times champ Rafael Nadal survives an incredible 4h22 battle against Felix Auger-Aliassime, beating the Canadian 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 to reach the QFs at #RolandGarros for the 16th time.He will face #1 and defending champ Novak Djokovic, who is also playing a 16h RG QF. 13 times champ Rafael Nadal survives an incredible 4h22 battle against Felix Auger-Aliassime, beating the Canadian 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 to reach the QFs at #RolandGarros for the 16th time.He will face #1 and defending champ Novak Djokovic, who is also playing a 16h RG QF. https://t.co/tDEeyXXT5U

"The match started in a very difficult way for me - I didn't play well," he said. "First set, couple of games were very bad but I had a lot of chances in the beginning of the match and I was not able to make it - and then your'e in trouble."

"Big mistake for me at the beginning of the fourth. Honestly, after coming back in those two sets and finishing the third playing quite well," he added.

The Spaniard elaborated on a "very tough moment" in the fourth set, where he lost the first two games but broke right back, only to have his serve broken again by the Canadian.

"So, losing two games and then having the break back and losing my serve has been a very tough moment," he said.

Nadal, though, was happy that he was able to fight and raise his level in the all-important fifth set.

"But I was able to fight till the end, and in the end I think I raised my level," he concluded.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala