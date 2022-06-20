"Rafael Nadal is always a candidate in any tournament he plays" - Roberto Bautista Agut on his compatriot's chances of winning Wimbledon

Roberto Bautista Agut reckons that Rafael Nadal is a favorite going into the third Grand Slam of the year after having won the first two.

Nadal got past Daniil Medvedev in the final of the Australian Open even as his arch rival Novak Djokovic missed the tournament due to his unvaccinated status. But Nadal defeated the Serb in the quarterfinals of the French Open en route to a 22nd Grand Slam title.

Over the course of an interview with Eurosport, Bautista Agut stated that his countryman was always in the running in any tournament he played.

"Rafa is always a candidate in any tournament he plays," he said.

Nadal, who has won Wimbledon twice in 2008 and 2010, hasn't made it to the final at SW19 since 2011, when he lost to Djokovic.

The Spaniard halted Roger Federer's incredible run after the Swiss legend won five Wimbledon titles on the trot from 2003 to 2007. Rafael Nadal featured in two successive Wimbledon semifinals in 2018 and 2019, losing to Djokovic and Federer respectively.

Rafa Nadal @RafaelNadal Amazing match well deserved win by @rogerfederer I had some chances but... Roger played better. Good luck for the final @Wimbledon 2019. Thanks all for the support. Always fantastic to be here. See you next year! Amazing match well deserved win by @rogerfederer I had some chances but... Roger played better. Good luck for the final @Wimbledon 2019. Thanks all for the support. Always fantastic to be here. See you next year! 😘

"He is a player who has exceeded the normal limits" - Roberto Bautista Agut on Rafael Nadal

Roberto Bautista Agut with Rafael Nadal at the 2017 French Open

Much like Rafael Nadal, Roberto Bautista Agut knows a thing or two about making a return from injury. The player from Benlloch made a comeback at the 2022 Mutua Madrid Open after having picked up a wrist injury in Miami.

The Spaniard reflected on Nadal's injuries, saying it was normal for him to suffer pain and discomfort.

"Rafa, the truth is that he is a player who has spent many games and has worked on his body. It is normal for him to suffer a lot of pain and discomfort," he said.

Bautista Agut asserted that his compatriot is a player who has "exceeded the normal limits" and has the ability to get through tough times.

"He is a player who has exceeded the normal limits. Perhaps he is the one with the greatest ability to sacrifice to get through difficult times," he said.

The 34-year-old, who lost to current World No. 1 Medvedev in the quarterfinals of the Halle Open, was a Wimbledon semifinalist in 2019. He is currently ranked World No. 20.

Bautista Agut, who has 10 ATP career titles to his name, will take on Taro Daniel in his opening match at the Mallorca Open on Monday.

