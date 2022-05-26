French Open 2022: "Injured, not injured, Rafael Nadal is always favorite here" - Goran Ivanisevic

Rafael Nadal has always been a big favorite for the French Open irrespective of injury woes, according to Novak Djokovic's coach Goran Ivanisevic. The King of Clay has a 106-3 record at Roland Garros and has won the crown on 13 occasions in Paris.

The Spaniard's recurring foot injury was aggravated during his match against Denis Shapavalov in the round of 16 at the Italian Open. As a result, many tennis oddsmakers haven't listed him as the favorite to go all the way at Roland Garros this year.

Speaking with L’Equipe, Goran Ivanisevic said that according to him, Nadal was the only favorite for Roland Garros, irrespective of his foot injury in Rome.

“For me, there is only one favorite at Roland Garros and that is Nadal. Even with what has happened with his foot in Rome, I always think that. Injured, not injured, he is always the favorite here,” Ivanisevic said.

"He knows all the good bounces, all the bad bounces, every nook and cranny" - Goran Ivanisevic on Rafael Nadal at Philippe Chatrier

Continuing in his interview with L'Equipe, Ivanisevic asserted that Nadal has reigned supreme on "his court", Philippe-Chartier, for the last 17 years and that he knows every bad bounce and every corner of the court.

“[Roland Garros] is his home, [Philippe-Chatrier is] his court. He knows all the good bounces, all the bad bounces, every nook and cranny. “Whether he plays well or badly, under the sun or not, it changes nothing. Rafa is incredible, I have enormous respect for him,” he said.

Novak Djokovic won his 19th slam title in 2021 by winning the French Open. The Serbian had bested Rafael Nadal in an epic four-set semifinal encounter in the previous edition of Roland-Garros. Djokovic beat Tsitsipas in a five-set summit clash that saw Djokovic become the first man in the Open Era to win a double career Grand Slam.

Coming into the 2022 French Open, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal could meet each other in a potential quarterfinal clash. Both Djokovic and Nadal got off to winning starts in their respective first-round clashes.

Nadal comfortably defeated Australia's Jordan Thompson 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 whereas Djokovic won his first-round match against Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka 6-3, 6-1, 6-0 at Roland Garros on Monday.

