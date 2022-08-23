"Rafael Nadal always does things that you don't think will happen and that's why he is considered the best or one of the best in history"- John McEnroe 

Former American tennis player John McEnroe believes Rafael Nadal will end the year as the top-ranked ATP player in the world. Nadal, who has ended the calendar year as the No. 1 ranked player five times, is currently ranked No. 3.

In an interview with Marca, the seven-time Grand Slam winner said that he would be very surprised if Nadal is unable to reclaim his spot at the top of the rankings by the end of the year. He added that it's "amazing" that the Spaniard has the chance of becoming No. 1 once again despite missing the majority of 2021 due to his foot injury.

"Yes, I think it will finish as number one, I would be very surprised if it does not happen. It's amazing for him that he can do it considering the long time he was out in 2021 with the foot injury." McEnroe said.

The legend also reflected on Nadal's ability to not leave any stones unturned in being able to pull off the unexpected, likely referencing his multiple unlikely comeback wins and returns from injury.

"Rafa (Rafael Nadal) always does things that you don't think will happen and that's why he is considered the best or one of the best in history,"McEnroe stated.

McEnroe also talked about how Rafael Nadal's priorities have always been the US Open following his withdrawal from Wimbledon. McEnroe added that Nadal's performance in the losing cause against Borna Coric in Cincinnati was not a bad one either.

"He didn't play in the Wimbledon semi-final because of the abdominal tear, but I didn't see him as bad in the match with Coric in Cincinnati. With all due respect to that tournament, what Nadal is worried about is the US Open," McEnroe remarked.

Rafael Nadal squandered his chance of becoming World No. 1 following 2R loss in Cincinnati

The Spaniard would have had a chance to reclaim the top spot had he won the Cincinnati Open and if Daniil Medvedev had failed to reach the quarterfinals. However, Nadal squandered his slim chances after losing out to Borna Coric in the second round.

However, Rafael Nadal winning the tournament would not have been enough for him to be World's No. 1 because of Medvedev's run till the semifinals of the Cincinnati Open. The World No. 1 bowed down to Stefanos Tsitsipas, 7-6(6), 3-6, 6-3.

Nadal will now have his chances of becoming World No. 1 at the US Open, with a win at the New York Major guaranteeing him the top spot.

