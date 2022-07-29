"Rafael Nadal, Andres Iniesta, and I are going to meet one day and give each other a hug" - TV presenter Roberto Leal

Struggling with multiple injuries every now and then, Rafael Nadal is still going strong at the age of 36 and has already registered his name as one of the greatest tennis players of all time. The Spaniard, who turned professional in 2001, currently stands as the Grand Slam record-holder on the men's circuit with 22 titles.

Apart from his unbelievable fighting spirit and 'never say die' attitude, the World No. 3 is often lauded for the way he conducts himself on and off the court. This is probably the reason why the majority of new players look up to him as their idol. The Spaniard's list of fans is not limited to those involved in tennis, but has people from different fields.

The latest to reveal himself as a fanatic is Spanish television presenter Roberto Leal. Appearing as a guest on one of the programs of El Partidazo de COPE, Leal expressed his desire to meet the tennis star. He further praised the Mallorcan for his perseverance and hoped to see him play for many more years.

"I am dying to meet the tennis player. I've been told so many times, you're one of those people that everyone likes. That's what I read about Nadal and Iniesta, so I say, the three of us are going to meet one day and give each other a hug. Rafa, Andres, if you're listening to this, you already know, send a message to COPE and we'll put you in touch," Leal said.

"I think Rafa is persevering, he's number one, and I think he's a pretty smart guy, who knows how far he can go. I think we're going to have Rafa for a long time, hopefully that's the case."

A fan of Sevilla FC, Leal stated that they are serious contenders for different championships.

"The team is a serious contender for everything. I think this has to be the mentality of Sevilla fans. I have no doubt that the fans are very excited and are back with the team from the first minute," Leal added.

Rafael Nadal to begin US Open swing with the Canadian Open

Rafael Nadal is recovering from an abdomen injury

Rafael Nadal's first assignment on the North American tour will be at the National Bank Open, also known as the Rogers Cup or the Canadian Open. Nadal has won the ATP 1000 event five times and will aim to win another title when the tournament begins on August 7. It will be followed by the Western & Southern Open, or the Cincinnati Masters, scheduled to be played from August 14-21. The Spaniard has emerged victorious just once in Cincinnati.

The fourth and last Grand Slam event of the year — the US Open — will begin on August 29. Nadal, who has won the tournament four times in the past, would want to equal Roger Federer's record of five titles in New York. If he wins this time, his Grand Slam tally will further extend to 23. Novak Djokovic and Federer have 21 and 20 titles respectively.

