Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu's Wimbledon participation still up in the air as last week of preparations roll in 

As we head into the final week of preparations for one of the most iconic Majors, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu are racing against time to get fit for the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Nadal hasn't played a single match on grass since his loss to Roger Federer in the semifinals of Wimbledon in 2019. He played the French Open with a foot injury but tackled the pain by numbing his foot through injections and medications, defeating four top-10 players en route to his 14th Roland Garros title.

After consulting a few specialist doctors, Rafael Nadal decided to undergo a radiofrequency ablation (RFA) treatment, a procedure in which a radio wave produces an electrical current to heat a specific area of the nerve tissue which reduces pain for an extended period of time.

Speaking at a press conference in Mallorca, Nadal said that he would travel to London after positive training sessions on grass this past week following the treatment he underwent on his foot in Barcelona. After training at Wimbledon, Rafael Nadal will then decide if he will play the grasscourt Major.

"My intention is to play Wimbledon, but it will all depend on what happens with my body this next week, I’m without pain for a week and have been practising, so it tells me there may be a chance to play in the tournament,” Rafael Nadal said

The World No. 4 will be participating in the pre-Wimbledon exhibition tournament at the Hurlingham Club alongside Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and other players from the tour. Rafael Nadal will be able to analyse the whole situation better and make a firm decision on his participation in the upcoming week.

Andy Murray started the grasscourt season on a high, notching up brilliant wins over the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios en route to the Boss Open final. However, the 2016 Wimbledon Champion couldn't get over the line against Matteo Berrettini in the final and to make things worse, the Brit picked up an abdominal injury.

After going through scans post his final, the three-time Grand Slam champion decided to withdraw from the Queen's Club Championship.

"After having a scan this afternoon, an abdominal injury means I won't be fit to compete at Queen's this year. The tournament means a lot to me, and it's disappointing not to compete, especially after playing some good matches on the grass already." Andy Murray said.

Murray had hoped to pick up enough points to be seeded for Wimbledon, allowing him an easier passage into the second week, but will instead represent a tricky draw for any of the top 32 players. There is an outside chance that Andy Murray will participate in the Hurlingham Club’s pre-exhibition tournament, but the former World No. 1 hasn't confirmed his participation yet.

Expectations have been high from British tennis sensation Emma Raducanu after her eye-catching run at the Wimbledon Championships and triumph at the US Open last year.

The British No. 1 suffered what she described as an ‘absolute freak’ injury, pulling a muscle in the first game of her opening grasscourt match of the season. She was forced to retire after spending just 33 minutes on the courts, casting doubts over her chances of playing at the Wimbledon Championships.

“The first game, an absolute freak. I think I pulled something, I am not really sure what exactly happened,” Raducanu said.

Raducanu was expected to recover from the side strain in time for the Eastbourne Rothesay International, which started on Sunday, but then pulled out in what is understood to have been a precautionary measure.

Like Murray, the World No. 11 might feature in the Giorgio Armani Classic, an exhibition event at the Hurlingham Club, but there has been no confirmation yet.

Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu's record at Wimbledon Championships

Rafael Nadal has won the Wimbledon Championships event twice in his career (2008 and 2010). The Spaniard has the opportunity to complete the calendar Grand Slam this year. The World No. 4 is already half-way there after winning the first two Majors of the year for the first time in his career. Nadal has a real chance of achieving the extraordinary feet, which was last accomplished by Rod Laver in 1969.

Murray has also won the Wimbledon trophy twice in his career (2013, 2016), with another final in 2012 to add to his accolades in SW19. The Brit is among the most prolific players in the tournament with nearly 60 wins to his name. Despite his hip surgery and lack of a run to the second week of Majors since his comeback, Murray has played his best tennis ever since making his comeback in 2019 and will be poised for a good run at SW19.

Emma Raducanu has only featured in the main draw at Wimbledon once in her career. She pleasantly surprised on-goers with a run to the fourth round of the tournament before being forced to retire from her match against Ajla Tomljanović due to health issues.

Tennis fans around the globe will be hoping to see their best stars in action at this year's edition. Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu have one week to give a final push to their hopes of playing at the SW19. Knowing their will power and determination, the trio should most probably feature at the grasscourt Championship.

