Rafael Nadal announces good news ahead of Australian Open, set to feature at ATP 250 in Melbourne  

World No.6 Rafael Nadal is all set to play at an ATP 250 in Melbourne ahead of the 2022 Australian Open. The Spaniard is happy with his fitness and has thus made up his mind to feature at the event.

Nadal last played a professional tennis match at the 2021 Citi Open. Even though his name was on the participants' list of the 2021 National Bank Open, he withdrew from the Masters tournament at the very last moment because of a foot injury, something that had been troubling him since Roland Garros.

However, it looks like Nadal has recovered from his injury and was recently at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca, where he was seen practicing forehand drills with one of his coaching staff members.

The ATP 250 in Melbourne will take place between January 3-9, 2022. It will be the first professional tournament of the upcoming season for the 20-time Grand Slam champion, who will be returning to the court after more than four months.

Rafael Nadal to play at the 2021 Mubadala Tennis Championships

Rafael Nadal will also be taking part in the 2021 Mubadala Tennis Championships, an exhibition tournament that will be taking place in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The tournament will run from December 16-18, 2021.

Nadal is the defending champion at the Mubadala Tennis Championships, winning the title in 2019 after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the finals. The Spaniard has won the highest number of Mubadala Tennis Championships (five) to date. Interestingly, he is likely to face Dominic Thiem or Andy Murray there.

After having quite a topsy-turvy 2021 season, Nadal will be expecting much more in the upcoming year. Despite winning an ATP 500 event and lifting a Masters title, the 35-year-old failed to win a Grand Slam and dropped down the ATP rankings. The foot injury ruled him out of the Wimbledon Championships, the Tokyo Olympics, and the 2021 US Open.

Nonetheless, it is delightful news that Rafael Nadal is seemingly fit again and will make a comeback soon. Fans are eagerly waiting to witness his attacking forehand and accurate serve once again.

