Rafael Nadal announces latest addition to his coaching team

Rafael Nadal has added former World No. 284 Gustavo Marcaccio to his coaching team, mere days after he parted ways with long-time coach Francisco Roig.

Marcaccio, who has worked at the Mallorcan's academy since April last year, will join hands with Carlos Moya and Marc Lopez in the legendary Spaniard's coaching team. Interestingly, the Argentine is also listed as the current coach of inactive Russian player Svetlana Kuznetsova.

It remains to be seen if the 45-year-old is a like-for-like replacement for Roig, who guided Nadal for over 18 years on tour and played a key part in helping the latter win 22 Grand Slams. The 36-year-old announced Marcaccio's addition to his coaching team on social media on Monday.

"Hello everyone. I want to inform you of the incorporation of Gustavo Marcaccio (🇦🇷) to the technical team. Gustavo has been working at the @rafanadalacademy since April 2021 and I understand that he is a good addition to the team. It will surely help us a lot to continue on the path. Welcome Gustavo!" wrote the Spaniard.

Some interesting facts about Rafael Nadal's latest addition to his coaching team

Gustavo Marcaccio during the 2006 French Open

It is unclear if Gustavo Marcaccio will continue to act as Svetlana Kuznetsova's coach even though the Russian has been inactive on tour since August 2021. Given the two-time Slam champion is in the last leg of her career, having suffered numerous injury setbacks in recent years, there is a chance that Marcaccio might not have to actively coach her anymore.

The 45-year-old has also coached Guido Pella in the past, assisting his compatriot from 2016 to 2018. His other wards include Giovanni Lapentti (2009-2010), Maximo Gonzalez (2010-2012), Juan Monaco (2012-13), and Paula Ormaechea.

Marcaccio's contributions to his wards have proven to be immensely fruitful, with Lapentti witnessing a jump in the rankings by 70 spots during their stint (from No. 230 to No. 160). Gonzalez climbed from No. 180 to No. 75 and also won four Challenger events. Juan Monaco climbed from No. 26 to No. 10 under the 45-year-old's guidance, winning three ATP 250 events and one ATP 500 title in the process.

As such, it seems safe to say that Nadal has made a positive addition to his team in the form of the Argentine, who seems to possess the tools to help players improve even during the final stages of their careers. Interestingly, Marcaccio has two sons, one of whom is also called Rafael.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes