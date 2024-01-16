Rafael Nadal appointed as Saudi Tennis Federation's ambassador, set to launch his academy in Riyadh

Rafael Nadal has signed a deal to become the ambassador of the Saudi Tennis Federation (STF) to help develop and promote the sport in Saudi Arabia.

Nadal will help train the next generation of players in the country as part of its Vision 2030 initiative. He will also launch his own academy and mentor the national teams in international tournaments.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion’s announcement comes at a time when Saudi Arabia is undergoing a major transformation under its Vision 2030 initiative, which aims to diversify its economy, enhance its social and cultural development, and host some of the world’s biggest sporting events.

Nadal, who has been out of action since injuring his hip at the 2023 Australian Open, said he was excited to be part of Saudi Arabia’s growth and progress.

"Everywhere you look in Saudi Arabia, you can see growth and progress and I’m excited to be part of that," Nadal said in a press release. "I continue to play tennis as I love the game. But beyond playing I want to help the sport grow far and wide across the world and in Saudi there is real potential."

"The kids here today are looking to the future and have a real passion for all sports. If I can help them pick up a racquet or simply get fit and enjoy the benefits of healthy living, then I’ll be happy to have made a difference," he added.

As part of his role, Nadal will visit Saudi Arabia annually to oversee a junior tennis clinic in Riyadh, where he will provide hands-on training and guidance to boys and girls. The Spaniard, along with his coaching team, will also develop a program of values to inspire ‘Team Saudi,’ the national teams that represent the Saudi Olympic & Paralympic Committees in international tournaments.

In addition, the 37-year-old will establish a new Rafa Nadal Academy in Saudi Arabia, which will serve as a center of excellence for tennis development. The academy will be based on the model of his existing academies in Spain and Mexico, which combine high-performance tennis training with academic education.

The Spaniard announced his new role on Instagram on Monday, January 15.

"Today is about new opportunities for the new generation. The goal is to promote tennis all around the country, to create infrastructure, grow players with positive values, and educate them through tennis. It's a big opportunity to develop the sport in a country which is investing a lot in sport and encouraging younger generations to get into tennis," the 22-time Grand Slam said in a statement.

Tennis is not the only sport that Saudi Arabia is focusing on, as it has also hosted and supported events in football, motorsports, equestrian, esports, and golf, among others. In 2023, Saudi Arabia hosted its first ATP tour event, the Next Gen ATP Finals, which featured the best 21-and-under players in the world.

The event, which will be held in Jeddah until 2027, signals the country’s intent to make tennis a major part of its international calendar.

A look into Rafael Nadal's performance at the 2024 Brisbane International

The Spaniard at the 2024 Brisbane International

Rafael Nadal has shown his remarkable resilience and form in the 2024 Brisbane International, reaching the quarterfinals after a year-long absence from the tour due to a hip injury.

The Spaniard made his singles return by defeating former World No. 3 Dominic Thiem, 7-5, 6-1, in the first round. He followed up with another dominant performance against Jason Kubler, 6-1, 6-2.

Rafael Nadal, however, was forced to withdraw from the tournament after he tore his muscle in his left hip during a three-set loss to Jordan Thompson in the quarterfinals.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here