Rafael Nadal attends Sebastian Yatra’s concert in Mallorca along with wife Mery Francisca Perello and sister Maribel

Rafael Nadal has had a stellar year thus far, winning four titles, including the Australian Open and the French Open. Unfortunately, the 22-time Major champion then had to pull out of his semifinal encounter against Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon, citing an abdominal tear.

He has since taken time off from tournaments and has been busy recuperating in the presence of his friends and family. Most recently, the 36-year-old was spotted attending Colombian singer-songwriter Sebastian Yatra’s Dharma Tour concert in Mallorca along with his wife Mery Francisa Perello and sister Maribel.

After the concert, the sporting legend met Yatra personally. Nadal was in high spirits as he later admitted to RCN Radio that the pair took part in a friendly arm wrestling contest where he was "destroyed" by Yatra.

" We did arm wrestling and Yatra destroyed me. It is the truth and it had to be said. Sebastián Yatra crack , superhuman strength," admitted Nadal.

Resonating with Nadal, Sebastian Yatra remarked that he himself was an admirer of Rafael Nadal and that he was pleasantly surprised to learn that the former World No. 1 was a fan of his.

"I admire Rafael Nadal and I was surprised to know that he is a fan of mine," said the singer.

This is not the first concert the Mallorcan has attended this month, as he was also seen grooving to some catchy beats at singer Maluma's concert in Ibiza last week.

The Spaniard, however, hasn’t sidelined tennis completely. Earlier this week, he was spotted training on the practice courts of his academy in Mallorca, making fans hopeful of his return to action soon.

Rafael Nadal is gearing up for the North-American swing

Rafael Nadal will turn his attention to the US Open series up next

Rafael Nadal has just a few more days of relaxation ahead of him as he gears up for the North American hardcourt season up next. The Spaniard is scheduled to play at the Canada Masters 1000 in Montreal between August 7 and 14. Affirming Nadal’s participation, the tournament director Eugene Lapierre told Eurosport that his presence at the event was all but confirmed.

"Everything indicates that Nadal will play the tournament. He has made reservations for hotel and has asked us to send him a box of the balls that we will use for the tournament,” Lapeirre said. “He should return to training this Monday in order to arrive in the best possible way for this American tour."

The 22-time Grand Slam champion is also on the entry list for the Cincinnati Masters, which is set to be held from August 15 to 21. The tournament will lead up to the US Open, where the Spaniard will aim to win a fifth title.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far