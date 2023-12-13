"Rafael Nadal is so awkward in front of camera, Novak Djokovic is most polished" - Fans recall Spaniard's hilarious bag check video from 2010

Rafael Nadal's soft-spoken and shy nature came to the fore recently, as fans recounted an old video of the Spaniard from 2010.

Nadal is one of the greatest players of all time, thanks to his haul of 22 Major titles. The Spanish bull's trademark competitiveness has been a driving factor behind his popularity. His grounded nature, however, has also received plaudits from the tennis universe over the years.

Rafael Nadal's Babolat bag check video in 2010 was a prime example of how hilariously awkward he is in real life. It went viral this week, prompting some hilarious reactions from the tennis community on social media.

In the video, the then-24-year-old lets fans in on the essential items he carries in his Babolat kit — racket equipment, clothes, an MP3 player, and a mouth guard.

The Spaniard's delivery was particularly giddy, leading one fan to hilariously suggest that his archrivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer are much more comfortable on-camera.

"Rafa is so awkward in front of camera. Roger seemed like he was born to do. Novak is the most polished. Rafa on the other hand is just quirky and goofy which makes his interviews hilarious to watch," they wrote.

Another fan, meanwhile, found the Spaniard's quirky as they remarked:

"Rafa hilarious as always."

Here are a few more reactions from social media:

Rafael Nadal to make his much-awaited return at Brisbane International 2024

The Spanish bull celebrates at the 2017 Australian Open

Rafael Nadal has been out of action for nearly a year, with his last tournament campaign having come at the Australian Open in January. The Spaniard will make his comeback at the ATP 250 tournament in Brisbane, which begins on December 31.

Nadal is currently ranked 667th in the world, meaning he will be taking a wildcard to enter the main draw. The 37-year-old will be eager to do well in Brisbane, since it is a lead-up event to the Melbourne Slam.

The Spanish bull has played at the Brisbane International only once in his career - 2017. Coincidentally, he had endured a lengthy injury layoff before arriving at the event back then as well, owing to a left wrist injury and appendicitis.

The Spaniard was seeded fifth at the tournament and reached the last eight, where he was bundled out by top-seeded Milos Raonic. He gained good enough match practice from his Brisbane campaign, though, as he finished runner-up to Roger Federer in Melbourne a few weeks later.

