"Rafael Nadal is back" - Boris Becker reacts to Spaniard's stunning forehand winner in triumphant comeback at Barcelona Open

Boris Becker recently reacted to Rafael Nadal playing a stunning forehand winner during his comeback at the 2024 Barcelona Open.

Nadal returned to the tennis circuit after a three-month hiatus following his last competition at the 2024 Brisbane International in January. He had been sidelined from the ATP Tour due to a muscle tear he sustained in Australia.

The Spaniard, in his comeback match, triumphed over Italian Flavio Cobolli with a score of 6-2, 6-3 to propel himself to the second round, where he will go up against Alex de Minaur.

During the match, Rafael Nadal returned a shot from Cobolli with a remarkable forehand winner, which he celebrated with his signature fist-pump. The video of this impressive shot was shared on social media, garnering the attention of several fans.

Among them was German tennis legend Boris Becker, who re-shared the video to express his admiration for the 22-time Grand Slam champion's performance, stating:

"Rafa is back," Becker captioned his Instagram story.

Rafael Nadal on his 1R win at Barcelona Open: "Happy to start with a victory without a doubt"

Following his win over Flavio Cobolli in the first round at the 2024 Barcelona Open, Rafael Nadal opened up about the challenges of playing at an older age. Despite the difficulties, he expressed his gratitude for being able to continue competing on the ATP Tour. He also stated that he was happy to be able to start his clay court swing with a win.

"Every time it is more difficult and especially when you are at an advanced age, it makes things even tougher. I’m going through tough moments but at the same time, when I’m able to be on Tour for a few days and practise with the guys and then be able to compete a little bit, it means a lot to me. Still enjoyable enough to keep going. I'm happy to start with a victory without a doubt,” he said (via ATPTour.com).

During the post-match press conference, the Spaniard praised the crowd at the Pista Rafa Nadal stadium. He appreciated the full stadium and the support he received from the fans, stating that their encouragement meant a great deal to him.

“The crowd was great. A full crowd since the beginning. Even before the match started, the court was full, so that means a lot to me to be able to walk on court today and feel that warmth and that support. In a very special place for me, it’s so helpful and means a lot to me to receive that support and that love,” he added.

In the second round, Nadal will face Alex de Minaur, against whom he holds a 3-1 head-to-head record.

