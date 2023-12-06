"Rafael Nadal had a bad injury early on, and he always had injuries" - Carlos Alcaraz at risk of having injury-prone career, worries Andrea Petkovic

Former WTA pro Andrea Petkovic believes Carlos Alcaraz may have been dealt a bad hand in terms of his future career, as he has already suffered from serious injuries at the age of 20.

Alcaraz, ranked second in the world, announced himself to the tennis universe by winning the 2022 US Open in scintillating fashion. Although the Spaniard backed up that triumph with his Wimbledon title this year, he has suffered from his fair share of woes.

Carlos Alcaraz couldn't play at the ATP Finals last year due to an abdominal injury. The 20-year-old then pulled out of this year's Australian Open citing a right leg injury, which also contributed to his Rio Open final defeat to Cameron Norrie in late February.

The Spaniard then had a relatively untroubled campaign on the ATP Tour, before unexpectedly suffering a right calf cramp against Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of the 2023 French Open. He was, again, far from his physical best in the post-US Open swing, looking deflated during his most recent losses.

In that context, former World No. 9 Andrea Petkovic and Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs delved a bit into the phenomenon of early-career injuries in sports on the latter's podcast. Petkovic, in general, claimed that a player is likely to suffer recurring injuries if their physical conditioning is compromised early on.

"I have observed the thing with athletes, with colleagues that I've been next to for past 20 years. When someone has an injury very early on in their career, it seems to just keep bothering them in the same place. But I think it's when you're still growing", Petkovic said. (51:30)

The 36-year-old was then asked by Stubbs whether she was worried about Carlos Alcaraz, to which she responded in the positive. She then illustrated her point by drawing a comparison between the World No. 2 and Rafael Nadal due to their knack for picking up injuries.

"I am [worried about Alcaraz]! Same with Rafa, Rafa had a bad injury early on, and he always had injuries. If you look at someone like Djokovic, Roger... they were never injured. I do think if you're unlucky at the beginning of your career, while you're still growing with a big injury, it tends to come bite you back in the a**", the German added."

Carlos Alcaraz enjoyed a phenomenal season on the ATP Tour in 2023

Carlos Alcaraz poses with the Wimbledon trophy

Carlos Alcaraz put together a career-best season in 2023, compiling a 65-12 win/loss record. The highlights of the Spaniard's year include winning big titles at Wimbledon, Indian Wells, and Madrid, and raking in more than $10 million in prize money.

The 20-year-old also won three other lower-tier titles at the Barcelona Open, the Queen's Club Championships, and the Argentina Open. Apart from tournament victories, he enjoyed an impressive 11-6 win/loss record against the men's top 10.

Alcaraz will now be looking to get in top shape for the 2024 Australian Open, which will be his first Happy Slam outing since his third-round exit to Matteo Berrettini at the 2022 edition of the tournament.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here