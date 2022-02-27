Rafael Nadal becomes 2nd male player in Open Era to win at least 25 titles on 2 different surfaces after Acapulco triumph

Rafael Nadal beat the in-form Cameron Norrie in relatively straightforward fashion in the Acapulco final on Saturday, winning 6-4, 6-4 to secure his third consecutive title this season. With the victory, the Spaniard took home his 91st career title on the ATP tour.

Nadal's triumph in Acapulco also marked his 25th title win on hardcourts. This makes him only the second male player after Ivan Lendl to win at least 25 titles on hardcourt and clay - having won 25 and 62 titles on the two surfaces respectively.

Trenton Jocz @TrentonJocz 3 hard court titles to start 2022 makes Nadal the second Open Era man in the 25/25 club, 25 titles on both hard and clay:



Lendl: 32 hard, 28 clay

Nadal: 25 hard, 62 clay



Lendl, on his part, won 32 and 28 titles on hardcourt and clay during his career. The Czech was equally proficient on carpet, which was a prevalent surface during his time, winning 32 titles on the surface. For academic purposes, the likes of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are a fair few titles shy of making this list, having won 19 and 17 titles each on their statistically second-best surfaces (grass and clay).

Perhaps another statistic that alludes to Nadal's all-court ability is the fact that he is the only male player in the Open Era to have won at least six Major titles on both hardcourt and clay. While the Spaniard has won a whopping 13 French Open titles, he has also won six US Opens and two Australian Open titles in his illustrious career.

The Matador is also the only male player other than Djokovic to have won at least 10 ATP Masters titles on both hardcourt and clay. He has won 10 and 26 titles each on hardcourt and clay.

Rafael Nadal is the only player in the Open Era to win at least 450 matches on both hardcourt and clay

The Spanish bull has now won 506 matches on hardcourts.

While Nadal shares some hardcourt-clay records with Lendl and Djokovic, he stands alone when it comes to match wins. The Spaniard is the only player in the Open Era to have won at least 450 matches on both surfaces.

Nadal has won a whopping 506 matches on hardcourts, making him one of the most successful players on the surface ever. He trails only three players - Roger Federer (783), Novak Djokovic (613) and Andre Agassi (592) - in match wins on the surface.

The Spaniard's tally of 464 wins on clay, meanwhile, happens to be the third highest on the surface after Guillermo Vilas (681) and Manuel Orantes (569).

TennisMyLife @TennisMyLife68 Rafael



#BCNOpenBS Rafael #Nadal is the 1st player all time to collect at least 450 wins in 2 different surfaces (clay & hard) 🇪🇸 Rafael #Nadal is the 1st player all time to collect at least 450 wins in 2 different surfaces (clay & hard)#BCNOpenBS https://t.co/sm5HhH56Jr

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala