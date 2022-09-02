Rafael Nadal becomes first player to qualify for 2022 Nitto ATP Finals

Rafael Nadal continued his US Open campaign by recovering from a set and break down to beat Fabio Fognini in the second round on Thursday. With the win, the World No. 3 has become the first player to qualify for the season-ending Nitto ATP Finals in Turin.

Nadal, 36, made an uncharacteristically slow start, winning just two games in the opener. He failed to hold serve in his first three service games in the second as Fognini led 4-2. However, the 22-time Major winner reeled off four games to level the match. He then dominated proceedings, dropping only three games in the next two sets to seal his berth in the third round.

With the win, the Spaniard qualified for the Nitto ATP Finals - a competition he has never won - for the 17th time. He is now 37-4 on the season, including 21-0 in Majors - winning the Australian Open and Roland Garros. He has won a joint tour-leading four titles this year.

Looking to win a record-equalling fifth title in New York, the Mallorcan will next lock horns with Richard Gasquet on Saturday for a place in the second week. He is 17-0 against the Frenchman, including 2-0 at the US Open.

"I know I will be there since a while because winning two Grand Slams, it's difficult to not be there" - Rafael Nadal on qualifying for Nitto ATP Finals

Rafael Nadal has a rather underwhelming record at the ATP Finals.

With two Grand Slam titles this year, Rafael Nadal was almost a certainty to qualify for the ATP Finals unless he dropped out of the top 20.

Having now officially qualified for the season-ending tournament, the 36-year-old said that it has been a good year as he hopes to finish in the top five of the ATP rankings.

"Well, I know I will be there since a while because winning two Grand Slams, it's difficult to not be there. But, yeah, good news of course. One more year at the age of 36. Finish the year probably, if nothing goes wrong, in the top five," he said in a press conference.

Nadal has a rather underwhelming record in the ATP Finals, winning only 20 of his 36 matches. He has missed many editions of the competition - including the last one - due to injury.

The Spaniard has reached the final twice - 2010 (lost to Roger Federer) and 2013 (lost to Novak Djokovic). This year, he will be looking to win the one big title that's been conspicuous by its absence in his burgeoning trophy cabinet.

