Rafael Nadal becomes team owner at all-electric raceboat championship, receives message from Sergio Perez

Rafael Nadal has decided to venture into the Union Internationale Motonautique's E1 World Championship, the world's first all-electric raceboat championship that will be held in 2023.

The Spaniard, who will become a team owner, expressed his excitement to be a part of the project whose aim is to accelerate clean mobility and restore marine ecosystems.

"I love boats, I love competition and at the same time, I know the E1 World Championship will help electric technology in the nautical world," Nadal said.

He emphasized that his competitive spirit is a driving factor behind his participation in the event.

"At the same time, I am a competitor. I know it’s going to be a worldwide competition between great teams, so I am excited to be part of it. On the other hand, I know the tour around the world will help oceans to restore and protect biodiversity."

"I know around all the races there are going to be programs to protect and restore marine ecosystems. Something that’s super interesting, and especially because I love the ocean, so to be part of something that important, makes me feel so happy," he added.

E1 Series



The Raging Bull hits the water in 2023



Introducing @rafaelnadal's official E1 team livery 🟡The Raging Bull hits the water in 2023

One of Nadal's fellow team-owners at the event will be F1 racing driver Sergio Perez, also known as Checo Perez. The Mexican welcomed the tennis player to the competition with a light-hearted warning.

"Hola Rafa. It's Checo Perez. It is great to hear that you are joining the E1 World Championship. I know you have got 22 Grand Slams. But let's see who is the champion of the water in E1. Vamos," Perez said.

The Mallorcan responded by saying that he is from an island and is always ready to race.

"Checo! Your car is very fast but I as you know I’m from an island, so the water controls how far I can go! I’m always waiting for the races and it’s been real pleasure getting to know you. See you soon, a warm embrace and good luck with everything," he said.

"I am not unhappy with the preparation" - Rafael Nadal ahead of Australian Open 2023

Rafael Nadal during a practice session

Despite losing six out of his last seven matches on the tour, Rafael Nadal believes that he is in "good shape" going into the 2023 Australian Open. The Spaniard had a below-average start to his season, losing his matches against Cameron Norrie and Alex de Minaur at the 2023 United Cup.

In a recent interview, he recognized that he has had a poor start to the season but remained confident of a good showing at the upcoming Major.

"It’s true that the last couple of tournaments I wasn’t able to play to my standards and here at the beginning of the season, I lost two matches in Sydney, but honestly, I am not unhappy with the preparation," Nadal said.

"I think I’m in good shape. You need to demonstrate that in matches but I’m confident that if I am able to have this last week of positive practice, why not?" he added.

