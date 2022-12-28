Rafael Nadal believes Nick Kyrgios has 'all the talent' and 'the weapons' to win any tournament

Spanish tennis icon Rafael Nadal mentioned that Nick Kyrgios could win any tournament he plays as he has all the required skills and talents.

The Australian was due to play in the United Cup and represent his country, with a potential matchup against the Spaniard later at the event, but withdrew just before the start of the competition.

In his pre-tournament press conference, Nadal revealed that apart from the French Open, Kyrgios has a shot at every tournament, including the three other majors.

"I know he doesn't like a lot to play Roland Garros. That's the only tournament that looks like he doesn't like to play that much. The rest of the tournaments, he played final in Wimbledon, and in New York he was close to the finals I think, with a very positive chance," said Rafa.

"He can win in any tournament that he's playing. He has all the talent, the weapons to win against any player. Of course he can," added Nadal.

The Spaniard has faced off against the Aussie nine times on the tour and has won on six occasions.

Rafael Nadal unsure of his future with his latest Australia visit

Rafael Nadal plays during a practice session ahead of the 2023 United Cup

In the same presser, Nadal mentioned that he was unsure whether his latest visit Down Under would be his last.

The Spaniard mentioned that given his age, he was unsure of the future but pointed out that he was focused on competing and not thinking about his retirement.

"As a professional you never know. I mean, hopefully not. I mean, when you are at the age of 36, you never know when going to be the last one. It's obvious, but don't like to talk about that because I am not in that mood now. Just focus on try to play at the highest level possible and give myself the possibility to keep being competitive, to fight for anything," he stated.

He added that he was happy with what he was doing and wanted to continue on enjoying his tennis for as long as possible.

"That's my goal now. Not thinking about it being my last time here. If that's the last time, let's try to enjoy it as much as possible. Let's try to create something special, no? But, no, I am happy doing what I am doing. I'm looking forward to keep doing this," the Spaniard added.

