Rafael Nadal, Ben Shelton & Boris Becker send best wishes to Holger Rune as he undergoes surgery after devastating injury

Holger Rune suffered an injury in his semifinal match against Ugo Humbert at the 2025 Stockholm Open. He was leading 6-4, 2-2 when he retired after injuring his left leg.A few days later, the Danish pro revealed that his Achilles tendon would require surgery. On Tuesday, Rune uploaded a photo of himself in bed, giving a thumbs up reaction, suggesting that the surgery at a private hospital (Aleris-Hamlet) in Copenhagen, Denmark, went well.&quot;Hi everyone. Surgery went really well today. Thank you for all your incredible messages and support ❤️ I will keep you updated on my recovery. But now rest and heal,&quot; he captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThere were several well-wishers in the comments section, including 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal, American sensation Ben Shelton and former German tennis legend Boris Becker.&quot;Get well soon!&quot; Nadal commented.&quot;Get well soon and make full recovery!&quot; Becker added.Shelton added emojis that expressed the same.Comments sectionHolger Rune reveals details regarding his injuryHolger Rune of Team Europe returns against Francisco Cerundolo of Team World during day two of Laver Cup 2025 at Chase Center on September 20, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images for Laver Cup) - Source: GettyHolger Rune announced his injury on Oct. 19 and two days later, he was in the hospital for the surgery. The recovery could take 3 to 6 months of time. Through an Instagram post, Rune said his Achilles tendon is specifically &quot;fully broken on the proximal part.&quot;“It’s gonna be a while before I can step on court again,” Rune wrote on Instagram. “It’s tough. I had so much joy on court in Stockholm and it’s unbearable to think that I will not feel this energy for some time now.“My Achilles is full broken on the proximal part meaning I need operation already next week and from here rehabilitation. Thank you for all your support now and always. Without you nothing would be the same. See you as soon as possible.”Holger Rune won the 2025 Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell after defeating Carlos Alcaraz, 7-6(8-6), 6-2. He also reached the final of the 2025 BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells). Earlier this year, he said his mindset is to win as many Grand Slams as possible and become World No. 1.It remains to be seen if Rune has a healthy recover and returns to the court with the same determination.