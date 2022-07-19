"Rafael Nadal is the best athlete of all time in all disciplines" - Andrey Rublev 

Rafael Nadal's achievements in the tennis world have been awe-inspiring, with the 36-year-old continuing to break records to this day. Nadal battled pain and injury before bagging a record-extending 14th French Open and 22nd Grand Slam title.

Speaking in a YouTube video filmed at a tennis academy in Barcelona, Andrey Rublev called the Spaniard "the best athlete of all time in all disciplines."

Rublev, who got the better of Nadal in the quarterfinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters last year, also spoke about what made the surface at Wimbledon different and how it impacted a player's game.

"The ball bounces differently off it, sometimes in askew trajectory and higher than as compared to other surfaces. That's where real tennis begins," said Rublev, adding, "What's important is your thinking, physique, agility, stamina, how smart you play and what combos you choose."

Rublev's coach Fernando Vicente also gave viewers an insight into what a typical day's training schedule looked like for the Russian.

"So it's going to be for half an hour. Fifteen minutes of work and fifteen minutes of rest," Vicente said.

"It's the same thing over and over," Rublev added with a grin.

The World No. 8, who missed Wimbledon following the tournament's ban on Russian players, disclosed that he did try and convince officials that he would do all that was required to convey an anti-war message.

"We wanted to use the platform of the Championship to show that we don't fight here, that there's no war in tennis. It's most important now. But I kept getting the same answer. The Russian government is going to use our results for propaganda," Rublev said.

Andrey Rublev got third-time lucky against Rafael Nadal in Monte-Carlo

An ecstatic Andrey Rublev celebrated after beating Rafael Nadal in Monte-Carlo last year.

Andrey Rublev was just 19 years old when he faced Rafael Nadal for the first time in the quarterfinals of the 2017 US Open. The Russian, considered a tennis prodigy then, failed to counter Nadal's precision and lost 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 in just over an hour and a half.

The two met again in the 2020 Nitto ATP Finals in London, with Rublev managing to hold his own in the initial stages of the encounter. The debutant then threw his racquet to the ground in frustration as Nadal finally broke his serve in the sixth game. He lost the plot when he was broken again in the first game of the second set after having lost the first, finally going down 6-3, 6-4.

Rublev finally outclassed the Spaniard when the duo met for the third time in Monte Carlo last year, beating the 11-time champion 6-2, 4-6, 6-2. The fifth seed went on to lose to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the finals of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Tom Tebbutt @tomtebbutt At the 2003 US Open, Nadal's first at age 17, his very first match was a 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 win vs 26-year-old compatriot Fernando Vicente. On Friday, Vicente sat court-side coaching Andrey Rublev, who joined Djokovic, Coria, Ferrer & Fognini as only ones to beat Nadal in Monte Carlo. At the 2003 US Open, Nadal's first at age 17, his very first match was a 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 win vs 26-year-old compatriot Fernando Vicente. On Friday, Vicente sat court-side coaching Andrey Rublev, who joined Djokovic, Coria, Ferrer & Fognini as only ones to beat Nadal in Monte Carlo. https://t.co/88zaa7sDgp

