Rafael Nadal is the best player in history and is one of the favourites at Wimbledon: David Ferrer

Tennis superstar Rafael Nadal's quest for his third Wimbledon title is one of the biggest talking points in the sport currently. Having won the first two Majors of the year, the Spaniard is on track to achieve his maiden Calendar Grand Slam.

In a conversation with Marca, fellow Spaniard David Ferrer, who was involved in numerous battles with Nadal over the years, spoke about how the 35-year-old is one of the favorites at the upcoming Wimbledon Championships.

"Rafa is one of the favourites at Wimbledon, comes with a lot of confidence and is difficult to beat. He is among the five best athletes in history and has changed the sport with what he has achieved throughout his career. If Rafa is good mentally and plays confidently, he is a favorite," Ferrer said.

Ferrer, who was appointed tournament director for the Davis Cup Finals on Tuesday, also thanked Nadal for his glowing record in the international knockout competition.

"28 wins and 5 losses is my resume in the tournament [Davis Cup]. I didn't have them under control, the truth is that I did well because I was in the hands of the best in the world - Rafa Nadal , and that's why we were never doing badly. Hopefully Rafa can be in the Davis Cup, he is the best player in history," Ferrer said.

Rafael Nadal set to compete at Wimbledon 2022

Day Eleven: The Championships - Wimbledon 2019

Despite a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Spaniard's participation, Rafael Nadal is all set to take part at Wimbledon this year. While it is not official yet, Nadal has been pictured practicing on the grass courts in Mallorca and is already on the practice courts of SW19.

After winning the French Open earlier this month with the aid of numerous injections to deal with his chronic foot injury, Rafael Nadal made it clear that he wouldn't resort to the same procedures to participate in tournaments going ahead. That in turn cast doubt on the 22-time Grand Slam champion's participation at SW19.

The Spaniard has won at Wimbledon twice - 2008 and 2010 - and will be hoping to add another title. This will also keep him on track for a Calendar Grand Slam and enable him to pull even further away from his eternal rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in the all-time Grand Slam title race.

